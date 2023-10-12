1000-lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton has shared her “biggest fear” on TikTok, a break from her usual 2023 weight loss updates.

1000-lb Sisters Amy and Tammy Slaton rose to fame in 2020 as they bravely documented their grueling weight loss journey. Two years on, Tammy has shedded more than 180lbs, dropping her dress size from eight XL to two XL.

The TLC show will be returning on December 12, 2023 with season 4 part 2, Tammy told fans. There are still two months to wait, but the 37-year-old has kept fans in the loop with her TikTok uploads.

A recent post shows the reality star getting candid with her worst fears, and we couldn’t agree more.

Credit @tammyslaton2020 TikTok

1000-lb Sisters’ Tammy Slaton gets into Halloween 2023 mood with her spookiest fears

On Monday, the reality star donned a cozy orange Halloween-themed hoodie while experimenting with TikTok’s “worst fear” filter. The effect ran through a slew of options before eventually landing on “spiders”, to which Tammy mouthed: “That’s true.”

She played with the filter three more times, which resulted in “clowns”, “heights”, and “yourself”.

Tammy shook her head in disagreement to clowns but revealed she was a “little” afraid of heights with her hand gesture. As for the last answer, the TV star was left speechless as she laughed and covered her face.

Fans joined in on the fun, with some admitting that they were also afraid of spiders. Another revealed their fear of heights.

Amy Slaton transforms into ‘Spanish Barbie’

Tammy isn’t the only one having fun with TikTok filters. Her younger sister, Amy Slaton, kept herself entertained with the platform’s AI technology.

The mom of two requested to become a “Spanish Barbie with a vibrant pink background” and TikTok delivered. Amy’s standard car selfie was transformed into a portrait of a glam brunette doll – with an unusually pink forehead.

“You look like a bad a** Barbie!!!” a fan praised.

A second person commented: “So beautiful! Love y’all ladies.”

Her TikTok profile is still under the name Amy Halterman amid her divorce from Michael Halterman, who she shares two sons with. The couple were scheduled for their divorce hearing court in June, but have decided to settle the case privately.

Since all of Amy’s social media accounts are still using her married surname, we can assume that their separation hasn’t been finalized. The 35-year-old, meanwhile, is back in the dating game and has reportedly been seeing a man named Tony Rodgers for about five months.