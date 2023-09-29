Tammy Slaton has fans jumping to her defense in 2023 as trolls continue to call her out for using filters on her social media posts. The 37-year-old TLC star rose to fame on YouTube and later landed a TV series with her sister. Despite backlash from some commenters, Tammy is stunning a lot of her fans as she shines in a sunflower scarf.

These days, Amy and Tammy Slaton are showing off their dramatic weight loss results after three years of appearing on their hit TV show 1000-lb Sisters. Despite totally turning their lives around and transforming themselves, Amy and Tammy are both victims of trolling on their online posts.

Tammy stuns in sunflower scarf

Despite experiencing the huge loss of her husband in 2023, Tammy is clearly still trying to keep her spirits high. The star is often taking to TikTok and Instagram to share updates with her fans and followers.

On September 28, the TLC star posed for the ‘gram wearing a sunflower scarf in an un-captioned post.

Tammy posed for a selfie wearing a t-shirt, sunflower accessory and glasses.

Fans are so impressed by the TLC star

Following her life-changing efforts to lose weight on 1000-lb Sisters, Tammy has had an outpouring of support from her fans.

Many took to the comments section of her recent post to write kind words: “You’ll never know how many people that you’ll probably never meet that are so unbelievably proud of you and your transformation. Go get em Tammy.”

More wrote: “You’ve achieved something people only dream of, well done girl.”

Others complimented Tammy on her fiery hair color as well as her weight loss results.

It’s safe to say that Amy, Tammy, and more of their siblings are treasured by many viewers. Their sister, Amanda Halterman, quickly became a fan favorite after joining the TLC show.

Trolls blast 1000-lb Sisters star’s filters

Although the Slatons have a huge fan base, there are some people who are quick to critique them when it comes to their social media posts.

Commenting on Tammy’s sunflower post, one person wrote: “Tammy how come you never answer our questions?”

Another said: “Stop filtering.”

Tammy responded in another post to a comment from one of her “nosy” followers, reading: “Stop with the filters. What do you actually look like?”

She said: “This is what I really look like, OK? Have a nice day, babe.”

The “rude” comments from trolls clearly agitated many of Tammy’s fans as they jumped to her defense in the comments section.

One wrote: “Nah don’t defend yourself, these internet trolls have nothing on you. Your true followers will accept you throughout your journey.”

More urged trolls to “leave her alone” following the negative comments left on her recent posts.