Tan France has welcomed his second baby with his husband Rob France via “incredible surrogate warrior”, the reality star and designer has revealed on Instagram.

The Queer Eye star and his illustrator husband have expanded their family following the birth of their second child, son Isaac France, via a surrogate.

The British-American fashion designer and Rob are already parents to their son Ismail, who was born in August 2021.

Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Tan France welcomes his second baby

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday evening (May 30, 2023), Tan announced the birth of his second child, Isaac France, via surrogate.

The Netflix star posed with the newborn in his hands, while Rob held Ismail for the adorable family picture.

“Welcome baby boy #2, Isaac France, born this past weekend. He completes our little family perfectly,” Tan captioned the social media post.

“And a huge thank you to our incredible warrior of a surrogate, for giving us the greatest gift one could ever give,” he added.

Tan’s Queen Eye co-star Bobby Berk congratulated the couple on their happy news, writing: “My babies having babies.” Karamo Brown added: “So happy for the world to meet your new beautiful baby!!! What a blessed family!”

Tan announced the pregnancy in April

Tan and Rob announced that they are expecting a second child via surrogate on April 13 this year. The couple confirmed the news with a video shared on Instagram and said they had the dream of becoming a family of four for some time.

“Hard to believe it was two years ago today we announced Ismail was on his way! And today – we couldn’t be prouder to share that he’s going to be a big brother!” Tan wrote in the post.

The fashion designer continued: “Becoming dads has been our greatest joy, and we are so excited to grow our family with the help of our wonderful surrogate.”

The pair welcomed their first child in 2021

Tan and Rob welcomed their first child Ismail via surrogate in August 2021. Ismail was born seven weeks earlier and spent several weeks under intensive care.

The Netflix star announced the birth of their first child with a family snap on Instagram, followed by the caption: “Give our son a warm welcome. Ismail France, born July 10th.”