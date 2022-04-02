Tanner Novlan praised by fans after touching US-Mexico border IG post













Tanner Novlan and his wife, Kayla Ewell, appear to be a showbiz world match made in heaven. Both actors appear in CBS series The Bold and the Beautiful and it looks like the pair are doing beautiful things in their spare time, judging by Tanner’s recent Instagram posts at the US/Mexico Border.

With over 90K Instagram followers, Tanner Novlan has a solid fan base and looking at many tweets to do with the actor in 2022, many of his fans want him to stay on The Bold and the Beautiful for the rest of time. Tagging the actor in their tweet, one person wrote: “Tanner Novlan, My eyes just wanted to say thank you!“.

Who is Tanner Novlan?

Canadian actor and model Tanner Novlan rose to fame in a 2009 horror movie called Maneater. The film went straight to video but a year later, Tanner landed a role in Bones which propelled him to further fame.

Tanner has appeared in TV series such as Mohawk Girls, Roswell, New Mexico, Modern Family and The Bold and the Beautiful.

He was nominated for awards at both the FilmOut San Diego Audience Awards and the Hoboken International Film Festival in 2016.

Tanner was born in Paradise Hill, Saskatchewan in 1985, making him 36 years old in 2022.

He’s married to actress Kayla Ewell and the two tied the knot in 2015. Kayla has appeared in TV series such as Freaks and Geeks, The Vampire Diaries and The Bold and the Beautiful alongside her husband.

In 2019, Kayla and Tanner welcomed their first child together and they’re expecting another baby in August 2022.

Tanner’s Instagram post explored

On March 31st, Tanner Novlan took to Instagram to share that he’d visited the US/Mexico Border to raise awareness and fundraise for charities.

Tanner wrote: “Visiting El Bordo border wall that separates more than just two countries, speaking with migrants families and asylum seekers with Tijuana Sun Hambre was truly moving.“

Many of Tanner’s followers took to the IG comments section to praise him for his humanitarian work in 2022, one wrote: “This is a beautiful thing to do“.

Tanner’s wife, Kayla, also visited the border

Tanner Novlan wasn’t alone in his charity work at the US/Mexico border in March 2022.

His wife, Kayla Ewell, also took to Instagram to share that she’d visited the border with This Is About Humanity which is a community founded in 2018.

Judging by Kayla’s Instagram page, this isn’t the first time that the couple has shown support for the community as they also were part of an event back in 2021.

