











Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall put up with each other’s disagreements on Flip or Flop for years, despite ending their marriage a while ago. But Selling Sunset’s Heather Rae El Moussa recently had a spat with her.

When the HGTV show that Tarek and Christina co-hosted came to an end, it was a sad moment for many. But nobody expected Heather to have an argument with Christina at a soccer game, which is what happened over the weekend.

Both Tarek and Christina have moved on to their own partners since their split, and continue to co-parent their children. However, news reports outline that Heather also had words with Christina’s new husband Joshua Hall.

So, what really happened at the soccer game? Have Christina and Heather ever been friends? We’ve got the lowdown on all of the drama-filled events that went down, including the soccer coach having to separate Tarek and Josh.

RELATIONSHIP TIMELINE: Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young

Heather Rae and Christina Hall’s ‘feud’

During a soccer game on May 8th, Tarek El Moussa appeared to pull his wife Heather away from a spat with his ex Christina Hall, who is married to husband Joshua. They shared a heated exchange on the sidelines, as per Daily Mail.

At the time, Christina was sat down with Josh while looking after her friend’s baby. When Heather was pulled away by Tarek, the Newport Beach event saw Christina make an awkward smiling face while looking at the two walk off.

Heather crouched down to say her piece, before Tarek walked over and pulled his wife away from the group by her arm. Later on in the day, Tarek and Joshua had to be separated by the soccer coach after an argument.

Please tell me about a piece of minor celebrity gossip/beef that you are obsessed with, the more obscure or petty, the better. Mine is the crossover/overlap between Tarek and Christina on Flip or Flop and Heather on Selling Sunset — ALJ Dredd (@UnionSaltBae) October 13, 2021

Heather spoke about Christina on Selling Sunset

During the Selling Sunset reunion, Tan France asked Heather if Tarek thought she was a hotter, richer version of his ex-wife. He asked if Tarek really said those words, and she responded: “Well, I mean…”, while laughing.

Heather turned to her co-stars and asked: “Can you girls attest to anything?” That’s when Chrishell Stause stepped in to reply: “I think we all are trying to be supportive of women in general.” It follows Tarek’s feud with Heather while on-set.

As per TMZ, Tarek said to Christina on the set of Flip or Flop: “Look at me, look at me, look at me. It’s called winning.” He added that he “made” her and referred to her as a “washed-up loser” after she signalled she was ready to film.

the christina tarek heather drama is FASCINATING to me… battle of the house flippers — alli (@daisyedgarjnes) May 10, 2022

GOSSIP: Is Heather Rae El Moussa pregnant after 'The Big I Do'?

Are Heather and Christina friends?

No, but Heather has referred to Christina’s children with Tarek’s as her own. Before the public spat, there never appeared to be any drama between the two as Heather “couldn’t be happier” for their 2020 engagement.

Christina, who shares Brayden, six, and 11-year-old daughter Taylor with Tarek, told E! News that she already congratulated the couple and said: “I couldn’t be happier for them. They’re very happy.”

The Christina on the Coast host continued to be good friends with her ex Tarek while filming Flip or Flop, which showed they were on decent terms. When she told Tarek that she was done with flipping, he revealed on the show:

I’m pretty surprised at Christina’s decision to leave the flipping business. I do wish her the best of luck. You know, sometimes in life, change can be good for everybody.

She also wasn’t invited to Tarek’s wedding to Heather, which confirms that they aren’t friends. However, they usually keep things between them respectful for the sake of their children.

I watched 2 entire seasons of #SellingSunset and just now realized Heather is married to Tarek from Tarek and Christina 🤯 guess I was too busy scrolling Twitter pic.twitter.com/7AUlPx5yKn — leo queen 👑 (@seroquel79) April 29, 2022

