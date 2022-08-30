









Taylor Swift was considered the best dressed by many publications and fans when she made a surprise appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards. It was her change into a midnight blue playsuit at the after party that stunned…

The outfit change came shortly after Swifty announced her October album Midnights, which has no named tracks, making her blue outfit totally perfect for the launch. She initially turned up in a jewelled mini dress to the big event.

Then, she moved onto the second celebration in a starry slip dress, at the Republic Records MTV VMAs after party at the Fleur Room in Manhattan. Ever the individual boss lady, the solo artist arrived by herself.

Photo by Gotham/GC Images

Taylor Swift’s VMAs outfits

Even Taylor’s outfits went All Too Well, just like the success of her ten-minute song. Oscar de la Renta is the designer behind her main event dress, which was draped in crystal chains with a striking high halter neckline.

Taylor then wore a satin romper designed by Moschino to the after party, featuring a constellation of sequined star appliqués and a bejewelled sweetheart neckline. She paired it with a faux-fur jacket draped over her arms.

Oh, and how could anyone miss those sparkly Alexander McQueen platform heels? Fans quickly noticed that the announcement of her album was basically written all over her looks on the special night.

She channelled Cinderella for after party

Taylor didn’t wear just one outfit on the special night, but two. She brought a midnight blue slip playsuit to pay homage to the name of her new album Midnights, due to be released in October.

She is currently the only woman who has ever won three Album of the Year titles at the Grammys, so if anyone is channelling their inner Cinderella, it’s Taylor! The dress she wore isn’t just any old outfit, though.

On Twitter, the performer teased that the album is a collection of music from “13 different sleepless nights scattered throughout [her] life.” She even gave a sneak peek into the upcoming tracks by wearing midnight blue eyeshadow…

What VMAS did Taylor Swift win?

Taylor won three awards at the VMAs for her song “All Too Well”, including: Video of the Year, Best Direction for and Best Longform Video. Her overall 2022 nominations included:

Video of the Year for “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

Best Longform video for “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

Best Cinematography for “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

Best Direction for “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

Best Editing for “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Republic Records

