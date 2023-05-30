Nearly two decades into her career and Taylor Swift continues to face baseless plastic surgery accusations, despite the pop songstress embracing an all-natural look and her ‘real body’.

Breaking into the industry in 2004, Taylor Swift was just a teen when she found fame. After relocating to Nashville at the age of 14 to pursue a career in the Music City, Taylor released her first album two years later. The self-titled project rocketed the teen singer into the public eye, paving her route to stardom.

Now 33 years old, fans have grown up alongside Taylor. This has meant watching the You Belong With Me hitmaker on her journey to adulthood. Understandably, Taylor has changed over the years, but this has led to some accusations of plastic surgery. Let’s take a look.

Photo by John Shearer/WireImage

Old pictures of Taylor Swift dispel any plastic surgery rumors

Any Swiftie will know that Taylor Swift has not gone under the knife. But for those still unsure, one look at pictures of Taylor at the start of her career show that she’s still got the same natural look as she did nearly 20 years ago.

As pictured above, in 2006, the main physical difference between Taylor then and Taylor now is her curly hair. At the start of Taylor Swift’s music career, the singer had curly blonde tresses. Over the years, she has opted for a more sleek style, choosing to relax her curls.

Allegations that Taylor has had a nose job and lip fillers remain a constant talking point for the doubters.

Taylor has not addressed speculations surrounding her looks so any suggestion that she has cosmetic work done is completely opinion based. However, HITC and GRV Media reached out to her representative for comment.

Taylor Swift has been open about her struggles with her body

In her Netflix documentary, Miss Americana, Taylor revealed the battles she has undergone with her mental health. In the documentary, she reveals that growing up in the limelight and putting intense pressure on herself led the singer to develop an eating disorder.

“It’s not good for me to see pictures of myself every day, because I have a tendency to… get triggered,” Taylor expresses in the movie.

“I’m a lot happier with who I am,” Taylor continues. “I don’t care as much if somebody points out that I have gained weight. It’s just something that makes my life better. The fact that I’m a size six instead of a size double zero. That wasn’t how my body was supposed to be, I just didn’t really understand that at the time.”

‘There’s always some standard of beauty you’re not meeting’

One of the candid thoughts Taylor expresses in the documentary is that “there’s always some standard of beauty you’re not meeting.” In this scene, Taylor is talking about beauty standards in regard to weight and body type. However, it is equally applicable to physical features such as one’s lips, eyes, or nose.

This message resonates with her fans who, in an increasingly critical social media landscape, are hoping for some refreshing honesty.

If you or someone you know needs support, there are many eating disorder helplines in the UK here to help. Beat can be contacted at 0808 801 0677 while Mind’s contact number is 0300 123 3393.

If you are based in the USA, you can call NEDA on (800) 931-2237.