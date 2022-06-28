Taylor Swift is living her 2008 Love Story in new pics with Joe Alwyn













Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, are living their best summer lives in the Bahamas and they were spotted cosying up and having a make-out session in the ocean earlier this week.

The two have been down in the Bahamas and were spotted Sunday on their getaway and they were definitely not shy of packing on the PDA.

Photo by Jackson Lee/GC Images

Taylor and Joe are spotted loved up in the Bahamas

Taylor and Joe aren’t spotted together often as they chose to keep their relationship as private as possible, even though they’ve been an item since 2016, so it’s rare to see them out on vacation.

However, they were clearly thoroughly enjoying themselves as they were spotted smooching and swimming together in the Bahamas. After their dip, they got back on dry land and into their Airstream trailer — one they’re reportedly borrowing from Lenny Kravitz.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn where spotted in Bahamas, during their vacation. pic.twitter.com/KslxVbmrKO — Taylor Swift Charts (@TaylorSwiftChar) June 22, 2022

Taylor and Joe have been dating for 6 years

The couple have been dating since 2016 and it’s clear to see that they chose to keep their relationship private from the start – but that doesn’t mean that they aren’t extremely good together.

However, since 2020 they’ve been more public about their relationship than ever before. This includes Swift’s confirmation that Alwyn co-wrote two songs on folklore and also helped pen three tracks from her record, evermore.

It’s never been confirmed when Swift and Alwyn first met. But avid fans have determined that the song “Dress” on her 2017 album Reputation might refer to their first meeting.

The lyrics in question: “Flashback to when you met me, your buzzed cut and my hair bleached.” Swift’s hair was, indeed, bleached at the Met Gala, and Alwyn’s hair was buzzed.

When will someone love me the way joe alwyn loves taylor swift huh — sonya 🌊 (@TisTheDamnPhD) June 22, 2022

Taylor and Joe keep their relationship private

The couple has been romantically involved for over six years now and the relationship seems to be going strong due to their conscious decision to keep the relationship as private as possible.

Taylor used to be very vocal about her previous boyfriends and beau’s and has learnt from her mistakes.

The singer used to face serious backlash after her relationships which seriously affected her, so it’s understandable why she didn’t want the same with Joe.

When asked by The Guardian as to why she won’t talk about her relationship with Joe, she said:

I’ve learned that if I do, people think it’s up for discussion, and our relationship isn’t up for discussion. Taylor Swift, The Guardian

