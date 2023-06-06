Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour was interrupted by a surprise guest as the singer accidentally swallowed a bug while chatting with the crowd.

The Love Story hitmaker has been on the road since March, taking her Eras all across North America with a six-month tour. Taylor Swift, 33, started out in Glendale, Arizona and was scheduled to finish in Inglewood, California. However, this month, Taylor announced that she would be extending the tour with three new August dates in Mexico. Taylor then takes Eras to South America for five dates split across Argentina and Brazil. The tour now concludes on November 26 in São Paulo.

Here’s hoping there will only be surprise music guests from here on out…

Photo by Natasha Moustache/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift introduces ‘new guest’ before swallowing a bug

On Sunday, June 4, Taylor Swift performed to a packed-out crowd at Soldier Field in Chicago. While the evening was full of many highlights and surprises – Taylor has been performing a varied set list each night with her surprise songs – one came in the form of an insect.

Taylor paused the show so she could introduce pianist Karina DePiano, her band’s latest member. But then the Blank Space singer started coughing before she relayed to the crowd there was another surprise guest in attendance.

“I’m so sorry,” Taylor is heard telling the crowd in videos from the show. “It’s totally fine. It’s just stupid,” said Taylor, as she attempted to spit the bug out before joking that it is “Delicious.”

Continuing to cough, Taylor gives up and says “It’s fine. I swallowed it.”

‘Is there any chance none of you saw that?’

Unfortunately for Taylor, the thousands of fans in attendance at Sunday night’s performance meant that the moment she swallowed a bug was immortalized on film.

“Is there any chance none of you saw that?” Taylor jokingly asked the crowd before continuing with her set.

“This is going to happen again tonight. There’s so many bugs. There’s 1,000 of them,” she told the crowd. “Anyway, this has been fun.”

Who is joining Taylor Swift on tour?

Although we’re hoping that no more bugs show up as surprise guests on the Eras Tour, there are several musical collaborators who would be welcome to join the show.

So far, Taylor has been joined by Marcus Mumford, Aaron Dessner, Ice Spice, and Phoebe Bridgers on tour.

Taylor, as one of the biggest names in music, has collaborated with musicians across all genres. Some of her collaborators include Lana Del Rey, Bon Iver, Kendrick Lamar, HAIM, and Ed Sheeran. It is likely that HAIM and Taylor could perform their track No Body, No Crime, given that the trio are supporting Taylor at some of the upcoming Eras performances.