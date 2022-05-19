











Kim Kardashian revealed that she was the last person Brandon Bernard called before he was executed. Viewers of The Kardashians watched as she became teary, leaving them curious about what happened to him.

In 2020, Kim took to Twitter to say that Brandon receiving the death penalty was “so shameful“. Brandon was convicted of murder in 1999 and died by lethal injection on December 10th 2020 at the age of 40.

Since then, viewers have found out more about her passion to help prisoners, such as Julius Jones. Now that she has passed the baby bar, Reality Titbit has looked into exactly what her successful exam results enable her to do.

We also looked into Brandon’s journey in prison and how both him and Kim became friends. What did his last phone call with the reality TV star involve? Read more to find out how the conversation went.

Brandon Bernard’s journey

Brandon died aged 40. He was convicted of murder in 1999 when he was 18 years old, and is the youngest offender to be executed by the federal government in nearly 70 years.

He was given the death penalty for his involvement in the murder of Todd and Stacie Bagley in June 1999. Brandon was one of five teenagers accused of robbing the pair and forcing them into the boot of their car in Texas.

They were shot as they lay in the boot by 19-year-old accomplice Christopher Vialva before Brandon set the car alight.

Defence lawyers say both of the Bagleys probably died before the car was set on fire, while an independent investigator hired by the defence said Stacie had been “medically dead” before the fire.

Wooooooow not even ten minutes in and I’m already crying seeing Kim break down on the phone with Brandon Bernard. 🥺🥺🥺 #TheKardashians — Leslie ♥ (@rodashian) May 19, 2022

Kim opens up about Brandon

During the May 19th episode of The Kardashians, Kim opened up about the last words she had with Brandon before his death. She revealed that she had gotten to know him “pretty well” leading up to the execution and said:

“I got to know him pretty well in his last few days, and I posted it all on social media because he really wanted me to share his story. But sometimes, we’re able to stop it and sometimes we’re not.”

The episode showed a flashback, where Brandon was seen telling Kim:

“First thing they gonna do is put me in that chair and try to, you know, push me around, and I don’t want to be panicking and stuff so they are going to give me some kind of shot. But, you don’t gotta be sad.”

#BrandonBernard should not be executed:

1. He was 18 at the time.

2. He was not the shooter.

3. The prosecutor and 5 of the jurors now support clemency.

4. He’s spent decades in prison w/out a write up, helping at risk youth.

5. There’s bipartisan support for his commutation. pic.twitter.com/18GugdtuOs — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) December 10, 2020

EXPLORED: Kim K passing the baby bar means she can help more prisoners like Julius Jones

Kim fought for Brandon Bernard

Kim posted numerous tweets about Brandon’s case, right up until his last hour. She began crying and revealed on a confessional during The Kardashians that she feels the “system is broken.” The star added:

“I couldn’t hold it in, and the fact that he was calming me down from crying really broke my heart. This is why I do what I do, because the system is so broken. I think my goal is just sharing the process so that people can see what our system is really like and how inhumane the death penalty really is. I have to fight harder to make sure this doesn’t happen to someone else.”

She fought for him while studying the California Law Office or Judge’s Chamber Program. The program requires applicants to complete a form called “Notice of Intent to Study in a Law Office or Judge’s Chambers” and pay a fee.

They then have to complete additional paperwork, while $105 fees need to be paid every six months. After one year of studying law, applicants are qualified to take the First-Year Law Students’ Examination – known as the “baby bar”.

The baby bar Kim has now passed consists of multiple choice questions and four essay questions. The exam is taken on a single day and administered twice a year, at the end of a student’s first year of law school.

