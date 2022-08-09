











Farrah Abraham is making headlines again and this time it is for her latest TikTok which has many fans surprised as some think she was unrecognizable.

The Teen Mom star rose to fame when she appeared on the hit MTV show. However, she decided to cut her ties as she was unhappy with what went behind the scenes.

Nonetheless, the show brought her a lot of fame and that allowed Farrah to build a following of her own. At the moment, she has thousands of followers on all her social media platforms.

Farrah Abraham latest TikTok surprises fans

Farrah, who has a TikTok following of over 700k, shared a video of her and Sophia doing the tortilla challenge. In it, both the parties fill water in their mouth and play a game of rock, paper, and scissors. Whoever wins the game has the chance to hit the other person with a tortilla.

While Farrah and Sophia looked like they were having fun, it was their looks that caught everyone’s attention. Some people were left shocked at how unrecognizable Farrah looked and admitted that they needed to hear her voice to realize that it was the reality star.

The comment section was filled with such messages. The reality star’s look also went viral on the platform and the video has gained over 4 million views so far.

Has she had any surgeries done?

As reported by The Sun, Farrah underwent a breast augmentation in 2010. Following this, she received a rhinoplasty and chin implant in 2012.

The reality star got another breast augmentation done in 2013 to increase her cup size from C to D. The same year Farrah got a couple of lip fillers and other fillers.

She had a third breast augmentation to correct a reported surgery error. Farrah has often made headlines because fans are quick to comment on her looks as some have reported her looking different in all of them.

Given that Farrah tends to change her hairstyle a lot, that also adds to the confusion.

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Debbie Durkin’s ECOLUXE Lounge

Her recent video receives mixed response

With over 4 million views on the video, the comment section was filled with mixed reactions. Some fans admitted they were finding it hard to believe that it was the Teen Mom star as she looked very different from the first time she appeared on television.

One user wrote: “It took me a while to realize who these people were” and another added: “When I tell you my mouth dropped when I realized who they were.”

On the other hand, people were happy to see Farrah letting Sophia try out new looks as one user wrote: “I love how you allow Sophia to express herself, her style suits her so well!”

As of now, Farrah has not commented on some of the comments under her video.