Jace Evans from Teen Mom reportedly went missing days ago. So what happened to Jace from Teen Mom? His mom, Jenelle, has pledged to “protect her son’s mental health” after the incident.

Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans’ eldest son, Jace, 14, was found on Friday but has not returned home since October 2. Since then, the MTV former cast member has spoken out about the situation on TikTok and Instagram. Jenelle Evans rang the police after Jace ran away from home on Thursday night around 8 p.m. and snuck out of their North Carolina house.

Jace from Teen Mom goes missing

According to TMZ, Jace went missing on Friday, September 29, and is believed to have left through a window. The police added the runaway teen to a nationwide database for missing persons.

He was found safe almost 24 hours after he went missing. Jenelle confirmed her son was safe in a video on TikTok on Saturday and claimed his behavior was down to his “girlfriend.”

He was taken to the hospital and has not returned to Jenelle’s home. Her mom Barbara – who had custody of Jace for years – was spotted at the North Carolina hospital on Saturday, sources claimed.

What happened to Jace Evans?

Jace has gone missing three times in less than two months since he turned 14 years old. In mid-August, Jace ran from his school after having a heated argument with a teacher.

According to an incident report, he left the school on foot before search dogs were sent out. Police found out he was hiding behind his school in the trees due to his Snapchat location.

Shortly after he was found safe, Jenelle said in a statement, as per The Sun: “Jace is a good kid, and we’re not dealing with anything that most families don’t deal with while raising children.”

‘I need to protect my son’s mental health’

Jenelle revealed that she “needs her son’s mental health protected” in a recent video, where she is seen crying. The Teen Mom star addressed her strained relationship with her mother in the caption.

Just a few days before, after Jace was located, the reality star said she “wants to keep her content away from the drama right now” and asked for privacy. She wrote: “Time for healing and moving forward.”

Jace Evans went missing several days after he turned 14 on August 3. Jenelle wrote: ” Happy birthday to Jace! You’re growing into a such polite young man. I’m happy as long as you’re happy!”