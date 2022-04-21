Teresa Giudice jumps on ayahuasca trend behind MGK and Megan Fox













Teresa Giudice is one of Bravo’s most loved housewives. She’s been a cast member since The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s very first season in 2009. Gone are the days that Teresa argued with Caroline Manzo and Danielle Staub, she’s traded those old cast members in for Margaret Josephs and Jackie Goldschneider in more recent seasons of the show.

It’s safe to say that whenever 49-year-old Teresa is around, there’s never a dull moment. From flipping tables to throwing drinks, instigating hair pulling and being in the midst of many an argument, Teresa doesn’t shy away from drama.

Teresa has been through a lot in her life, she’s a mother of four daughters, she’s been through a divorce and she also had to do a stint in prison. The RHONJ star is turning over a new leaf during season 12 and has a new love in her life. Judging by her 2022 appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Teresa revealed that she’s been experiencing all kinds of new things nowadays, including an ayahuasca journey.

Teresa says she ‘journeyed’ on WHHL

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in March 2022, Teresa talked to Andy about all the regular things including her upcoming wedding and whether her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, would be a bridesmaid. But, scrap the boring details, Teresa had a lot more to say when it came to attendees at the wedding as she revealed that she’d done an ayahuasca trip which included a vision about Andy Cohen.

Teresa said: “I journeyed and I saw you.“

Andy asked: “You did like an ayahuasca journey?“

Teresa continued: “Yes, it was guided. Oprah Winfrey’s person, again.

Later in the WWHL episode, Teresa added that her ayahuasca person was “allegedly” the same as Oprah’s, Andy Cohen said: “Backtrack on that, you don’t know if it was Oprah’s ayahuasca person“.

What did Teresa experience on her ayahuasca journey?

Giving all the details of her ayahuasca journey, Teresa told Andy: “I saw you at my wedding and you know who your date was? Sarah Jessica Parker. I swear to god. I had a blindfold on, I had my headphones on and I was like oh my God, I see my wedding.“

Teresa explained the outcome she was looking for from the journey: “I wanted an answer, I wanted to know if I should do my wedding in Italy or New Jersey.“

Andy asked: “So, me and SJ were at the wedding?“

Teresa confirmed: “Yes.“

Teresa Giudice said she vomited on mushrooms

Andy Cohen said that he’d always wanted to do ayahuasca, which clearly appears to be a celebrity trend at the moment as Machine Gun Kelly said on the Howard Stern Show in March 2022 that he and Megan Fox had also done it.

Speaking of ayahuasca, Andy asked if Teresa barfed during her journey.

Teresa said that she didn’t vomit on her ayahuasca journey but she did vomit doing mushrooms.

By the looks of Twitter, Real Housewives fans were intrigued that Teresa had tried ayahuasca and mushrooms. One tweeted: “Everyone is surprised about Melissa not being a bridesmaid, I’m more interested in hearing about Teresa Giudice doing ayahuasca and shrooms. I wanna know more“.

Another wrote: “Also finding out Teresa Giudice did ayahuasca and mushrooms makes her my actual favourite housewife.“

