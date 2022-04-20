Teresa Giudice's new teeth are pearly white but they're not veneers













Being a Real Housewife is no walk in the park. Maintaining your appearance, staying up to date with the latest gossip, ensuring you attend all the most important events and being able to throw yourself into any kid of drama are talents in themselves.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey first kicked off in 2009 and many of the show’s cast members have appeared on the show since the very beginning. Teresa Giudice is an OG cast member and she was 37 years old when she first joined the cast. In New Jersey, there’s never a dull moment. While the cast members’ relationships are often up and down, one thing that has remained the same is Teresa Giudice’s incredible physical appearance. So, let’s find out more about whether she’s got new teeth in 2022.

Teresa Giudice was au natural during RHONJ season 1

RHONJ season 1 features the show’s original cast including Dina and Caroline Manzo, Jacqueline Laurita, Teresa Giudice and co.

Introducing herself on the show, Teresa said that she was born and raised in New Jersey and she: “…loves to be very fashion forward“.

When she first appeared on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa was married to Joe Giudice and they had three daughters.

During the show, she later had their fourth daughter, Audriana.

While on a shopping trip with the rest of the ladies, Dina Manzo compliments Teresa on her body and asked how she could look that good after three children. At the time, Teresa also said she hadn’t been working out, which is something that she’s known to be super into, now.

Teresa has had some work done

When it comes to enhancing her body, Teresa wasn’t as hot off the mark as some of the other housewives.

Teresa expressed during season 1 episode 1 that she wanted to get breast implants, which is something that she got done and later had them replaced in 2020.

Other than getting a breast augmentation, Teresa hasn’t said that she’s had any other work done.

Teresa Giudice’s new teeth explored

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice may have bagged herself a new man in the show’s most recent seasons but her gnashers are as old as her according to Bravo.

While other Real Housewives of New Jersey, such as Margaret Josephs and Dolores Catania have had veneers to amp up their smiles, Teresa opted to keep her own teeth and get Invisalign treatment.

Teresa took to Instagram in 2020 to share her orthadonist with her followers and also said that her daughter, Audriana, would also be getting braces.

