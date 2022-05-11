Teresa Giudice proves she doesn't need a glam squad as she stuns in no-makeup look













Teresa Giudice is one of the most famous housewives of the Bravo franchise and it’s easy to figure out why – looking back at the drama fuelled seasons. The star is known for taking the utmost pride in her appearance from working out, doing pilates, glamming up to the nines and usually rocking a full face of makeup.

However, Teresa also proves that she can rock the natural look too, although it isn’t often she sometimes posts no-makeup pictures and she recently posted another that shocked fans, in the best way. Check it out.

Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Teresa’s no makeup posts

If you head over to her Instagram, Teresa’s feed is usually stunning pictures of her with a full face glam, but the star isn’t afraid to also show her natural side occasionally and we love it.

On April 19 the reality TV star posted a picture of her getting a skincare procedure called radiofrequency skin tightening. In the picture, Teresa rocked the natural look and looked radiant and glowing as she did so.

Teresa was instantly praised for showing her natural beauty to fans and now they want to see more of it. The mother of four is often seen getting professional skincare procedures, so it’s clear to see she takes pride in her natural beauty.

Fans couldn’t believe how good she looked

After she posted the picture, some fans were in shock as they weren’t used to seeing the star look so natural. On the Instagram post some comments read:

Teresa, keep natural-looking and take it easy when putting on your make-up. Instagram

You look amazing with little makeup! Instagram

Wow, wow, wow, I’ve never seen you look so good Teresa, you look beautiful. Instagram

Teresa Giudice Shows Off Her Natural Beauty With No-Makeup Video And Fans Gush Over Her Stunning Looks! https://t.co/YhBKnpDsH1 — Randopoly (@Randopoly) April 25, 2020

Dolores wins the no-makeup game

All of the housewives look beautiful without makeup and have previously been praised for it, for example, Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice.

However, one thing all RHONJ fans seem to agree on is that Dolores Catania kills the game. The 51-year-old often sports a natural look even when they are filming and some fan’s jaws are dropping to the floor. Tweets include:

No other housewife could do no makeup like Delores. She doesn’t need anything. Twitter

Dolores is so beautiful even with no makeup on #RHONJ Twitter

I’m truly annoyed with how gorgeous Dolores is. Like no makeup and just as gorgeous! #RHONJ Twitter

No other housewife could do no makeup like Delores. She doesn’t need anything 👑 #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/7sQPUVPeMI — He just called me scum I wanna leave (@_sprinklecookie) October 24, 2020

