Radio host Billy Costa has slammed Teresa Giudice as “the rudest person” he has “ever interviewed” after a row played out between them live on air.

The Real Housewives Of New Jersey star’s live appearance was to promote an upcoming event she’s co-hosting. However, the interview quickly turned into an absolute disaster when Teresa took offense to a question.

Let’s take a look at what went down in the trainwreck interview…

Giudice tells Costa to be “a little more namaste”

Their interview started off well, but the conversation went downhill after Billy brought up her 11-month prison stint in 2015. Teresa Giudice was convicted on charges of mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud.

Costa asked whether her cookbook, titled Turning The Tables: From Housewife To Inmate And Back Again, focused a lot “on the food in prison.”

Giudice immediately snapped back saying she didn’t want to talk about that topic. She then quizzed Billy if he knew she was a “four-time New York Times bestselling author?” To which Costa confirmed he was aware.

In an attempt to move on from the subject, Costa asked about the event she was promoting. Although, Giudice couldn’t let the previous comment go.

The Dancing With The Stars alum went on: “We’re going to have a good time, and it’s all about being positive, right? And not negative? You should learn some of that.”

Attempting to avoid confrontation, Costa replied that he’d “work on that.”

Her representative decided to end the interview prematurely after the mother-of-four told the host he needed to “be a little more namaste.”

Teresa Giudice slammed as ‘rudest interview ever’

Following their awkward chat on Monday, November 28, the 69-year-old described Giudice as a “monster” on his Billy & Lisa In The Morning Spotify show. Further claiming she verbally “attacked” him on his show.

The Real Housewives Of New Jersey star and the Emmy Award winner clearly didn’t get on. As he told listeners: “She was easily, hands down, the rudest person I’ve ever interviewed.”

Costa continued to rant about the encounter on Billy & Lisa’s podcast: “She was negative, telling me I needed to be more namaste. I’m very namaste. I do yoga every morning at sunrise. Don’t go have an evening with Teresa Giudice. I don’t even want a coffee with Teresa Giudice.”

Listeners encourage Billy Costa to block out negative energy

Costa’s co-host, Justin Aguirre, appeared to be confused as to why Giudice exhibited such a negative reaction. He then explained to viewers they were never asked not to speak about her stint in prison.

They also ensured to avoid topics that had been outlined as prohibited. The host further disclosed they were not allowed to speak about her rocky relationship with brother Joe Gorga or backlash for wearing Balenciaga amid the recent campaign scandal.

As the disagreement played out on air, listeners phoned in to share their thoughts on the interview. The first caller asked the hosts not to let Teresa Giudice’s negative vibes affect them.

Giudice is yet to directly comment on the situation, but her publicist and attorney James J Leonard Jr told Page Six: “I think Mr Costa needs to work on being a bit more namaste like Teresa is – he seemed like he was looking for a confrontation or to have his moment.

“I would recommend he listen to Teresa’s podcast, ‘Namaste B******,’ so he can work on himself and learn how to properly treat guests on his show.”

