











It’s getting close to a year since Luis Rueles popped the question to his wife, Teresa Giudice, and he did so with a whopping engagement ring. Luis proposed to the Real Housewives of New Jersey star last October and fans still can’t get over the huge engagement ring.

The pair finally got married in August 2022 and it made fans reminisce about the stunner of an engagement ring.

Photo by Bobby Bank/Getty Images

Teresa’s 8 carats engagement ring

Since her engagement, Teresa Giudice has had no problem flashing her stunning ring about, and we can’t blame her! Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, told Page Six Style:

Teresa’s impressive oval-cut diamond appears to be 8 carats, and I’d estimate it’s worth $300,000 depending on the quality of the stone.

Others think the stone is worth more with Ajay Anand, CEO of Rare Carat, saying:

Teresa is flaunting a BIG oval, we estimate it at 10 carats — and from the pictures, it looks extremely high quality in terms of colour and clarity.

Teresa and Luis got married

Meet Mr and Mrs Ruelas! On Saturday, August 6, The Real Housewives of New Jersey‘s Teresa Giudice officially married Luis “Louie” Ruelas in front of family and friends

According to E! News, the event took place in New Jersey at the Park Chateau. All four of Teresa’s daughters were at the wedding as well as Luis’ two sons. All of their children participated in the ceremony by joining the newlyweds in lighting unity candles.

The publication also reports there was a special nod to Teresa’s late parents as she walked down the aisle to “Ave Maria” in honour of them. PEOPLE adds Teresa said in her vows to her new husband, “I will love you for a million tomorrows.”

Teresa and Luis’ love bubble can’t be popped

Ever since they met, they have faced backlash from friends and fans, however, they appear to be unbreakable.

Their wedding took place less than a year after Teresa confirmed her engagement to Louie. He popped the question during a trip to Greece along with Dina Manzo and her husband Dave Cantin.

Teresa appears to have been happier than ever throughout the entire engagement as just days before they said “I do,” Teresa’s friends gathered at a bridal shower that celebrated the RHONJ cast member’s new chapter.

