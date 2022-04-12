Teresa Guidice has enough bedrooms to rehome all the New Jersey Housewives













Teresa Giudice and her daughter Gia finally gave fans more of an insight into the new home that the RHONJ star purchased last year with her new man Luis Rueles.

Teresa showed off details of her stunning new home via her Instagram stories alongside her daughter Gia, showing the foyer, staircase, stunning exterior and more of the home that the star shares with her children, Luis, as well as his two boys.

The reality TV star raved about her “beautiful” and “private” home on Watch What Happens Live, and after seeing and hearing more about it – it’s even more impressive than we thought!

RELATED: Louie Ruelas is giving RHONJ fans and housewives Brooks Ayers vibes

Living The Dream With Somizi | Season 5 Teaser Trailer | Showmax BridTV 9491 Living The Dream With Somizi | Season 5 Teaser Trailer | Showmax https://i.ytimg.com/vi/7kfk1ViQoFA/hqdefault.jpg 991438 991438 center 22403

Teresa Giudice. Picture: Teresa Giudice on Her ENGAGEMENT (Exclusive)

The house boasts nine bedrooms

From what we have seen the house is nothing far from stunning, with a grand exterior and driveway – with the inside being just as impressive.

The house lies on a 6-acre plot of land and is big enough to fit the entire RHONJ cast with Gia opening up about its nine bedrooms on Watch What Happens Live.

Gia and Teresa were on the show with Andy on February 1 where Gia noted that the house has a bedroom for each other the children, she explained:

Everyone has a room {includng all of her sisters} and then there is one guest bedroom. Gia Giudice

Gia was worried she wouldn’t like the new set-up

Gia admitted on the season 12 premiere of the Real Housewives of New Jersey that she was concerned prior to the big move about the situation and new living arrangements messing up her daily routine.

however, things seem to be going strong and Gia is getting along with Luis and his boys well as she said to Andy, “honestly, it’s great.”

The house probably isn’t as overcrowded as it sounds as Gia is always off doing her own thing and one of Luis boys spends the majority of his time at college and only comes back for holiday.

(Bravo Insiders) Teresa Giudice and Her Daughters Are in Their Old Home One Final Time https://t.co/rJmpTsWYm1 pic.twitter.com/G6jwa9CBcy — Teresa Giudice Updates (@TeresaUpdates) April 10, 2022

The house is in Melissa and Joe Gorga’s old neighbourhood

During the Watch What Happens Live interview, Teresa also revealed another interesting detail about her new house, being that it is actually in her co-star and brother’s old neighbourhood. Teresa explained:

It’s crazy how life works! we are moving into the development that my brother used to live in.

Gia then said that the family members could have nearly been neighbours” but Teresa responded saying that it “clearly wasn’t meant to be.”

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK