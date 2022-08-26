Teresa Guidice shares flat midriff as RHONJ fans get caught up in pregnancy rumors











Fans have been speculating for a while that Teresa Giudice may be pregnant with fiancé Louie Ruelas’ child after the Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared a picture of him holding her stomach.

However, the 49-year-old recently shared a picture of her flat tummy whilst on holiday with her hubby as an attempt to shut down the rumors.

The pregnancy rumors have been neither confirmed nor denied, but her stunning shape and impressive toned figure makes the likelihood of another Giudice, well, more unlikely.

Raising A F***ing Star | Official Trailer | E! BridTV 11140 Raising A F***ing Star | Official Trailer | E! https://i.ytimg.com/vi/a_WAFY1QoFg/hqdefault.jpg 1082932 1082932 center 22403

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Fans thought Teresa may have been pregnant

Teresa posted a photo a few months back of herself and Luis. The photo was taken while celebrating the premiere of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. Teresa was photographed wearing a black jumpsuit while Louie stood beside her with his hand on her stomach.

It appeared as though he could be cradling a baby bump if there was one hiding beneath the RHONJ star’s outfit and fans seemed to agree too. Although it really just looks like where Luis decided to place his hand unconsciously.

One person commented, “Looks like a pregnancy pic!” Another chimed in, “I thought they were announcing something for a split second.” A third comment read, “Am I the only one that thought this was a pregnancy announcement??”

View Instagram Post

Teresa’s latest Instagram pic shuts down the rumors

Despite fans’ speculations, Teresa’s latest post appears to put the rumors to rest as she shows off her toned tummy in a bikini picture with Luis.

In the image, Teresa can be seen with her arm around her husband as she rocks a stunning blue bikini whilst on vacation at the Alemagou Beach Club in Mykonos.

Fans were quick to share their support and love in the comments with statements such as, “Beautiful! you are glowing Tre! That color looks gorgeous on you and your figure looks insane.”

In terms of the baby speculation, some viewers commented things like, “deffo doesn’t look like there is a baby in there! You look amazing” and “guess she’s not pregnant with a toned stomach like that.”

Who knows what the future holds for Teresa and Luis but it seems that as of now, they are not expecting to add another member to their large, blended family.

View Instagram Post

Teresa and Luis finally got married

The Real Housewives of New Jersey couple tied the knot at the start of August in front of 220 guests at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey.

The event was filmed for a special set to air on Bravo, as PEOPLE previously reported. All of Teresa’s daughters and close friends attended the wedding, however, missing from the big day was Giudice’s brother and sister-in-law Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga, as well as RHONJ alum Dina Manzo, who was previously said to be a bridesmaid.

Teresa looked stunning on the day as she wore a long, strapless blush mermaid gown with a sweetheart neckline, which she paired with white lace gloves.

On her head, she wore a crown made of diamonds that held her veil, her highlighted locks and extensions flowing down her back.

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK