The Bachelor star Michelle Money is in Paradise as she gets engaged to her long-term boyfriend and professional golfer, Mike Weir.

The TV star took to her Instagram to share stunning loved-up pics of the two, after dating each other for almost seven years.

Michelle Money rose to fame in 2011 when she appeared on The Bachelor. She then appeared on Bachelor In Paradise season 1 in 2014, where she found love with Cody Sattler.

The pair left the show together but then went their separate ways. Michelle then announced her relationship with Mike in 2016, and the pair are now happier than ever!

Michelle Money and Mike Weir are engaged

Michelle took to Instagram to share the happy news with her 294k followers. In a slide show of loved-up pics on Instagram, the Bachelor In Paradise star wrote:

“Mike and I are getting married! After dating for almost 7 years- we both want to take that next step and tie the knot! Looking forward to being Mrs. Michelle Weir! I love you baby! You make my dreams come true! Me and you forever! @mweirsy“

Mike, who is a Masters Champion commented on his now fiance’s post saying: “I’m a lucky man.”

The couple did not always plan to get married

Taking to her Instagram stories, Michelle explained that the pair previously thought they were going to ‘stay boyfriend and girlfriend forever.’

A few years ago, Mike got down on one knee and asked Michelle to be his forever girlfriend, as they weren’t too fond of the idea of marriage at the time.

However, the star explained that recently the pair had been loving the idea of marriage, and they wanted her to become Michelle Weir.

Celebrities and fans congratulate The Bachelor star

Fans and celebrities have rushed to the comments to congratulate the happy couple. TV host Chris Harrison commented: “Sending you two kids my love.”

Ex-Bachelor star Sarah Herron also wrote: “So happy for you! Congratulations!!”

It’s not only stars that are rushing to the comments. Bachelor fans are also sharing their well wishes. One penned: “So much love! Biggest congrats to you both.”

Another joked: “So happy for you both! Half a Canadian now – lol!”

