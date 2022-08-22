The Bachelorette alum Konrad 'hooks up' with Megan Marx on The Challenge













Abbie Chatfield has split from her boyfriend Konrad Bień-Stephen from Bachelorette and he has already been hooking up with Bachelor star, Megan Marx while they have been filming The Challenge together.

The split comes just six months after the pair announced they were in an open relationship together. Two separate sources confirmed the break-up to Daily Mail Australia, revealing Konrad had told his co-stars on the set of The Challenge that he was newly single.

Konrad has been “hooking up” with Megan Marx

An insider from the show has revealed that whilst filming, Konrad and Megan had been hooking up. “Oh, my gosh! The drama is insane. Konrad is sleeping with Megan” the source revealed. They continued:

Konrad said he was single and his relationship with Abbie was over because she broke up with him.

According to the Daily Mail’s source, the pair “couldn’t keep their hand off each other” during filming and even went on to say that they “hooked up on the first evening.”

Abbie responds to the news about ex Konrad

It appears Abbie has seen the latest news about Konrad’s The Challenge hook-up with Bachelor star Megan Marx as she acknowledged the break-up via an Instagram post on Monday morning – just two hours after The Daily Mail broke the story.

Abbie said that she and Konrad were ‘totally okay’ but she wouldn’t be commenting on the break-up until her ex gets back from Argentina. The reality TV star expressed:

Hey! I’ve seen the articles about Konrad. He’s out of the country so I won’t be commenting on anything until he’s home. Can everyone not be so dramatic please and relax? And can the paparazzi get their daily pic of me picking up dog poo then let me get a coffee in peace also.

Abbie’s “kink” was letting Konrad sleep with other women

According to Steller Magazine, before their break-up, Abbie revealed she and Konrad would only see each other a few times a week, and that her ‘kink’ was letting him sleep with other women. Abbie said:

I’ve never been upset or threatened by someone [I’m in a relationship with] sleeping with someone else. It’s my kink. I just never really valued monogamy that much. It sounds awful, but I don’t really see him all that much, maybe two days a week. I don’t know if it’s scarcity, but he’s very good at communicating, and so am I.

Abbie and Konrad began dating secretly in 2021 while his season of Bachelorette was still airing on television. She later confirmed in February this year their relationship was non-exclusive.

