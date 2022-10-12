The Bachelorette star Blake Moynes says he'll now make people 'earn his trust'











The Bachelorette star Blake Moynes has opened up over his split with star Katie Thurston, one year after they announced they were going their separate ways.

In an honest chat, the TV star admitted he now wants to ensure people ‘earn’ his trust following their relationship.

Speaking to US Weekly, he says he’s now ready for that part of his life to be behind him.

‘You feel like you never get out of it’

Screenshot from Blake & Katie Make Up For Lost Time | The Bachelorette | Bachelor Nation YouTube

The 31-year-old explained that it still feels fresh, and he remembers it like it was “yesterday”. Despite the filming of the show, and it’s airing being different, the fan reaction afterwards makes the situation last far longer.

He said: “You’re still getting tagged along on the way — memes and this — that makes you feel like you never got out of it in a really weird way.”

He then admitted: “It’s one that I’d like to now forget — just in the way that it all kind of played out. But it has been a year, and it does not feel like that at all.”

The Bachelorette alum broke up with Thurston after their proposal was shown on TV in August last year. She later went on to date season 17 contestant, John Hersey. The pair dated for several months before their split in June.

‘I feel like I’ve been let down’

Reflecting on the past 14 months, the reality star confessed he felt let down in various situations in life.

Blake said: “I think [that’s] the way that I’m starting to go with things. … I feel like I’ve been let down [in] a lot of situations, both in relationships, [and in] a lot of different categories. And so [over] the last year, that’s kind of my biggest takeaway is to make people earn their trust and stop just giving it away.”

As for his former fiancée, she also reflected on the past year on social media.

She previously spoke about all the things that had happened in her life in a short amount of time. Listing the engagement, moving to San Diego and quitting her job, to name a few.

Katie added she never “fully recovered” from certain experiences and that she is “healing” each and every day.

On Monday, the reality star went on to speak to fans in an Instagram Q&A. She admitted that she would have done things “differently” in hindsight. Katie added she’d also not feature on the Bachelorette again.

Bachelorette’s Blake doesn’t think he’d try reality dating again

Screenshot from Blake & Katie Make Up For Lost Time | The Bachelorette | Bachelor Nation YouTube

However, the alum has said, although he can’t predict the future, it’s unlikely he’d try dating on reality TV again.

“I never say never, but I would say unlikely on the dating show aspect of things,” he continued.

“There’s some other projects I’m working on [that are] wildlife-related, but for the most part, dating, I think I’ll keep that to the real world,” he said

Blake is currently working with SITKA Studio’s collaboration for conservation with Martin Guitar and Thomas Rhett. The wildlife project is auctioning off one of Rhett’s customized guitars from his Bring the Bar to You tour. Money raised from the auction will be used to encourage collaboration with ongoing projects in order to set up a continent-wide study of Mallard ducks.

SITKA will match auction bids up to $50,000 to help fund further efforts.

You can find the guitar bid information here.

