The episodes of Sylvester Stallone’s reality show The Family Stallone on Paramount+ will feature his divorce drama with wife Jennifer Flavin.

Sylvester Stallone and his family are not copying The Kardashians but are branching out into the reality TV field with the release of their new series, The Family Stallone.

The reality show features the Rocky veteran’s third wife Jennifer Flavin and their three daughters, Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet.

The veteran actor opened up about his past divorce drama with his wife and said that he won’t repeat a “tragic mistake”. Here’s an explainer of The Family Stallone‘s episodes, release date, and where to watch.

The Family Stallone: Episodes and where to watch

The Familly Stallone premiered on Paramount+ on Wednesday, May 17, and released the first two episodes. Episodes 1 and 2 are already streaming on Paramount+.

New episodes of the eight-part reality show will be released every Wednesday. The last episode, episode 8, will be released on June 28, 2023.

The episode guide for the remaining episodes and the release date is the following:

Stallone’s divorce drama will be featured in the show

Sylvester made headlines in August last year when his wife Jennifer filed for divorce after over 20 years of marriage. The couple reconciled within a month and Sylvester revealed that the divorce drama will play out in the series.

Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter, the Rambo star revealed that he has “been taking a lot of s**t” for the show.

He told the publication: “It’s the John Lennon thing, ‘Life is what happens when you’re making other plans’. Hopefully, you’re involved with people who understand the foibles of life and the fragility of it and how rare a real good relationship is.”’

The Rambo actor added: “Sometimes I put the work ahead of [my family], and that is a tragic mistake which won’t happen again.”

The Family Stallone: Cast

The Family Stallone features the actor’s wife, Jennifer, and their three daughters – Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and 20-year-old Scarlet. Jennifer is a former model and founder of her own skincare brand, Serious Skin Care.

The actor’s oldest daughter hosts the podcast Unwaxed with her sister Sistine. Sophia also enjoys a lot of popularity on Instagram with 1.6 million followers.

Sistine is an actress and her acting credits include Midnight in the Switchgrass and 47 Meters Down: Uncaged. Sylvester’s youngest daughter Scarlet is an aspiring actress too and starred alongside her father in Tulsa King.

