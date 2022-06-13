The heartbreaking reality behind Khloe Kardashian's gushing 30th tribute to Tristan













Khloe Kardashian recently opened up to the world about how she came to find out that her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, was cheating on her once again. Not only had he cheated, but he supposedly managed to get the woman pregnant, too.

However, it wasn’t the infidelity that shocked fans the most, it was the fact that the incident occurred the night that Khloe had thrown Tristan a birthday party and made him an adorable birthday tribute post on Instagram.

Reality Titbit has all the information on the situation as well as how the Kardashians came to find out and fans’ reactions to the birthday party scandal. Check it out.

RELATED: Does Khloe Kardashian own the Good American brand?

Menudo: Forever Young | Official Trailer | HBO Max BridTV 10398 Menudo: Forever Young | Official Trailer | HBO Max https://i.ytimg.com/vi/h8b3VB0vSqo/hqdefault.jpg 1029728 1029728 center 22403

Photo by NINO/GC Images

Khloe found out through her sister

During an episode of Dear Media’s Not Skinny But Not Fat Podcast with Amanda Hirsch, Khloé confirmed that Hulu’s cameras were around when the Kardashians found out the news and we got to see it all unfold during last week’s The Kardashians episode. Khloe explained:

Kim was filming at like 6 am, a workout because I think she and Kanye were doing something with the kids. So randomly, they were filming, and Kim was in the gym, and she, in real-time, found out the information. I found out through Kim. A sister always tells me. Khloe Kardashian

The star continued:

And I find out with the rest of the world, which is like the most offensive part. I mean, all of it is f****d up, but I just like, can there be like a little respect, could you have let me know before I find out on Daily Mail? That would be nice. Khloe Kardashian

Khloe is so likeable on the show. She seems so good vibes i hope she gets the strength to poison Tristan one day #thekardashians — 🕊mallie (@earth2amal) June 5, 2022

Tristan cheated after Khloe threw him a birthday party

Probably the most shocking part of the story is when the incident occurred. During The Kardashians episode, we could see Kim working out when it happened. Tristan confirmed in a statement about the rumoured pregnancy with the other woman that he had flown back to Cleveland after being at his party the night he supposedly got the woman pregnant.

That night, Khloe had held Tristan a birthday party and created him an adorable appreciation post on Instagram with the caption:

ᴛʜᴇ ᴏɴᴇꜱ ᴛʜᴀᴛ ᴀʀᴇ ᴍᴇᴀɴᴛ ᴛᴏ ʙᴇ ᴀʀᴇ ᴛʜᴇ ᴏɴᴇꜱ ᴡʜᴏ ɢᴏ ᴛʜʀᴏᴜɢʜ ᴇᴠᴇʀʏᴛʜɪɴɢ ᴛʜᴀᴛ ɪꜱ ᴅᴇꜱɪɢɴᴇᴅ ᴛᴏ ᴛᴇᴀʀ ᴛʜᴇᴍ ᴀᴘᴀʀᴛ ᴀɴᴅ ᴛʜᴇʏ ᴄᴏᴍᴇ ᴏᴜᴛ ᴇᴠᴇɴ ꜱᴛʀᴏɴɢᴇʀ ᴛʜᴀɴ ᴛʜᴇʏ ᴡᴇʀᴇ ʙᴇꜰᴏʀᴇ. ᴛʜᴀɴᴋ ʏᴏᴜ ꜰᴏʀ ꜱʜᴏᴡɪɴɢ ᴍᴇ ᴇᴠᴇʀʏᴛʜɪɴɢ ʏᴏᴜ ꜱᴀɪᴅ ʏᴏᴜ ᴡᴏᴜʟᴅ. ꜰᴏʀ ᴛʜᴇ ꜰᴀᴛʜᴇʀ ʏᴏᴜ ᴀʀᴇ. ꜰᴏʀ ᴛʜᴇ ʙᴇꜱᴛ ꜰʀɪᴇɴᴅ ɪ ʜᴀᴠᴇ ɪɴ ʏᴏᴜ. ɪ’ᴍ ᴛʜᴀɴᴋꜰᴜʟ ᴛʜᴀᴛ ɪ ᴄᴀɴ ᴅᴏ ᴀʙꜱᴏʟᴜᴛᴇʟʏ ɴᴏᴛʜɪɴɢ ᴡɪᴛʜ ʏᴏᴜ ᴀɴᴅ ɪᴛ ꜰᴇᴇʟꜱ ʟɪᴋᴇ ᴇᴠᴇʀʏᴛʜɪɴɢ. ɪ ʜᴏᴘᴇ ʏᴏᴜ ᴋɴᴏᴡ ᴛᴏᴅᴀʏ ᴀɴᴅ ᴇᴠᴇʀʏᴅᴀʏ ʜᴏᴡ ʟᴏᴠᴇᴅ ʏᴏᴜ ᴀʀᴇ ʙʏ ᴍᴇ ᴀɴᴅ ꜱᴏ ᴍᴀɴʏ. ʜᴀᴘᴘʏ ʙɪʀᴛʜᴅᴀʏ ᴛᴛ! Khloe Kardashian, Instagram

Only to find out that just a few hours later he was with another woman. Tristan confirmed all of these claims in a statement that Kim read out on The Kardashians.

Fans were shocked by the news

It didn’t take long for Khloe fans to take to Twitter and it’s safe to say that they weren’t happy with what they had discovered. One person tweeted:

KHLOE KARDASHIAN DIDN’T DESERVE THIS. She threw a party for Tristan just for him to go have sex w another female and get her pregnant that same night???? Rot in hell Tristan! Twitter

Another person said:

It’s that fact that Tristan didn’t talk to Khloe about it before posting… let her know first so she can be aware of the bull shit you blinded her with. LIKE EW KYLIE WAS RIGHT THEEEE WORST PERSON EVER ON THE PLANET Twitter

Khloe Kardashian has ALL the means in the world to never have to experience disrespect from this man ever again, and yet it continues to happen. I’m not excusing his behavior but damn, man! Stand Up! https://t.co/PsezB38IfS — God's Son™️ (@jaydotkitch) June 11, 2022