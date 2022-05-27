The Kardashian clan grew up in LA but it was very different from their own kids













We have watched the Kardashian clan grow up on our screens from young girls into some of the most successful women of the 21st century, from models and businesswomen to mothers and billionaires. However, their life wasn’t always this lavish and despite always being fortunate, before KUWTK the family came from humbler beginnings.

Reality Titbit has all the details on where the Kardashians grew up as well as how different their own children’s lives are now compared with their own.

Where did the Kardashians grow up?

It appears Beverly Hills is very close to the family’s heart as it’s where they grew up and where they have chosen to remain and raise their own children.

Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and Robert Junior were raised in an exclusive area of Beverly Hills with their mom and dad, Kris and Robert Kardashian, before their father passed away.

They remained in the family home for their entire childhood and it has since remained very close to their heart. Kris and Rob met in 1973 and married in 1978, moving into the house in Los Angeles. Kourtney was born there a year later.

Their childhood home was considerably smaller and more humble compared with the incredibly large mansions the family members live in now.

Their old house holds a lot of sentimental value

The old family home means a lot to the Kardashians as it contains memories of their late father, Robert. A few years ago Kim adorably rented out the home where they had grown up and surprised Kris with a whole day there. The momager was in bits when she found out. Kim explained:

All of our memories live here, especially with our dad. It’s where each Kardashian child was born and made us who we are. Growing up, the home had the most ridiculous wallpaper and kitchen set! I remade all our table settings and decor out of the same fabric and print as the wallpaper. Kim Kardashian, KUWTK

The mother of four continued: “We had lunch at the home as if it hadn’t changed and we cried the entire time.”

Kim did everything she could to replicate the home and day for her mom and even rented replicas of her parents’ old cars with the same registration. She said:

This was the most special, nostalgic day of my life and we felt my dad’s presence enjoying this day with us! I kept it together and didn’t cry the entire lunch even though I cried during the entire planning process. But in the end I went into my old bathroom, closed the door and cried so hard. Kim Kardashian, KUWTK

Their own kids live a very different lifestyle

Kim has discussed her “humble” beginnings in the past and how she had to get a job in a clothing store at 16 for some extra cash, but her own children are definitely not living that way.

Kim’s kids – and all the Kardashian kids – live a very lavish lifestyle and enjoy fully stocked playrooms, designer clothes, mini cars and the most extravagant parties you could ever imagine.

For example, Kylie Jenner threw her baby Stormi a party for her first birthday and it was an entire theme park specifically catered to her – not that we’re jealous or anything.

Kim has mentioned in the past that she worries about her children’s lives. In an interview with wealthsimple she said:

I worry about giving my kids too much. Kim Kardashian

