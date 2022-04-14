











The Kardashians’ promo clips for its new Hulu series are everywhere, including Kim K bashing Debra Messing after she slated her Saturday Night Live hosting moment. Fans are eagerly trying to Keep Up with the drama…

When Kim Kardashian took to the same stage as beau Pete Davidson in 2021, fans knew the moment would live on in their hearts forever. The October 9th episode saw her crack jokes and dress as Jasmine the Disney princess.

The savage opening monologue was full of dark humour, from roasting her Kanye West divorce to rumors surrounding her sisters’ plastic surgery. However, actress Debra Messing wrote a Tweet questioning why Kim K was chosen to host.

Now that the first episode of Hulu’s new series The Kardashians is officially out, Kim K has taken the chance to bring up the drama – and she’s now turning the tables to Debra’s career choices.

Kim Kardashian’s SNL moment

When Kim roasted several of her family members and ex Kanye West on SNL, she was praised across the nation for the comedy monologue. She also shared a kiss with boyfriend Pete Davidson during an Aladdin sketch.

The Kardashian sister also spoke about OJ Simpson and targeted Caitlyn Jenner’s politician hopes. In a pink dress, she started off by saying she is more than just a “pretty face, good hair, great makeup, amazing boobs and a perfect butt.”

She didn’t hold back, and roasted her mum’s boyfriend Corey Gamble, suggesting he is a ‘”gold digger”. Kim added:

I’ve been very blessed in this life, and I’m grateful for everything. All the ups, all the downs. I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he’s also the richest Black man in America. A talented legit genius who gave me four incredible kids. So when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing… his personality.

Kim touched on her infamous s*x tape with Ray J, before jokily suggesting she’d run for President of the United States in the next election. She added: “I’m not running for President, we can’t have three failed politicians in one family.”

Debra Messing’s Tweet

When Kim Kardashian hosted SNL for an episode, Debra wrote in a Tweet:

Why Kim Kardashian? I mean, I know she is a cultural icon, but SNL has hosts, generally, who are performers who are there to promote a film, TV show, or album launch. Am I missing something?

Debra later apologised for the tweet and said she wasn’t trying to “troll” Kim K. She told The Tamron Hall Show:

That was never my intention. She is this phenomenon. I mean, you know, she is a cultural icon. And I noticed that they changed the formula, and I was like, “Oh, does she have a new TV show coming out? Does she have a book coming out? Is she in a movie?” And she didn’t have anything coming out.

Still thinking about Kim Kardashian referring to Debra Messing as "some woman who was on Will & Grace" — Sophie Kalagas (@skalagas) April 13, 2022

Kim responds to ‘a girl from Will & Grace’

Kim Kardashian appears to address Debra Messing in the first episode of The Kardashians. She said:

A girl from Will & Grace came out and said she has no idea why I’d be chosen as a host, but it’s like, why do you care? I don’t comment to tear people down, especially another female. If that’s what you think, then cool, tune in.

Fans were ecstatic about Kim’s reaction to the situation, mainly for the fact she didn’t name anyone and only referred to Debra, who was an actress on the American sitcom, as the “girl from Will & Grace”.

kim kardashian referring to debra messing as “a girl from will & grace” pic.twitter.com/1Noth1xoZM — yolanda fister (@yolandafister) April 14, 2022

