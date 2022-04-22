











The Kardashians are no stranger to the red carpet, but when it comes to buying rugs for their homes, it’s an entirely different story. Kris Jenner showed her daughter Khloe Kardashian a certain technique to follow before a purchase.

A trip to the carpet store involved Khloe being asked to get on her knees and roll. Yep, Kris urged her to roll across the rugs in a bid to ensure they are good enough to make a centre piece in their huge mansion living rooms!

Khloe’s hair bun was her main concern when she got into the starting roll position, but nevertheless, she seemed to take on her mother’s advice. As fans already know, the Kardashians are known for starting trends – including for rugs…

THROWBACK: The seven best-dressed celebs of the 2019 BAFTAs

The Kardashians | Official Trailer | Hulu BridTV 8954 The Kardashians | Official Trailer | Hulu https://i.ytimg.com/vi/CvEzCkdgnWk/hqdefault.jpg 972325 972325 center 22403

Kris Jenner’s rug roll test

When Kris took Khloe to the rug store, there was clearly a huge stretch between their tastes. Kris confessed that her rugs “look like her” before using a fitting word to describe herself: vintage.

Khloe revealed that the vintage look is not her vibe but said she would love to visit. This was before Kris informed her daughter that you have to do the roll test on every rug you look at. She said:

So start this end and roll that way You have to do the roll test.

After sharing her concerns about her bun which was “hairsprayed to the Gods”, Khloe jokily said in a confessional:

My mom… She will get down and dirty and she will do a carpet roll test. She’ll get down on her knees and I’m sure she’ll do a handful of things, but you know, the carpet roll test is one of them.

Khloe and Kris’ new houses

Kris Jenner moved into a new $20 million mansion in an exclusive Hidden Hills gated community in November 2021, next door to daughter Khloe Kardashian’s future home. Mother and daughter goals or what?!

With a huge pool and surrounding grounds, the Calabasas properties became part of their lives several months before Kris moved in. Khloe spent $17 million on the home next door, which is still being built.

Kris’ home is slightly ahead in the building process, but they are similar in their modern farmhouse-style feel. While Khloe’s place has a pool house next to the pool, Kris has solar panelling, a pool and huge grassy grounds.

Why is it making me so emotional that Khloe and kris are building houses right next to each other? — Nikki (@nicolee_215) April 22, 2022

KUWTK 101: How Keeping Up with the Kardashians started!

Fans react to hilarious roll move

When Kris got Khloe to bend down and roll on the rugs, fans found the entire episode 2 scene hilarious. One fan commented on Khloe’s IG post promoting the scene and wrote: “It’s the Kris Jenner roll test for me!!”

Khloe revealed her mom would “get down on her knees and do a handful of things”, that was the part that got the roar of laughter from viewers. She was described as several fans’ favorite Kardashian following this comment.

A rug store owner wasn’t convinced, and reacted with: ““Are you being serious?” Haha. We’ve never heard if the “roll test” and we’ve sold a lot of rugs. Too funny.”

the roll test on the rugs 😂 #TheKardashians — ‏ً (@bound2kimk) April 21, 2022

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS ON HULU AND DISNEY+ NOW WITH NEW EPISODES THURSDAYS

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK