Season 3 of The Kardashians is just around the corner so Reality Titbit looks into their 2023 net worths, as well as how to watch the series and its filming locations.

Reality TV lovers, the time has come once again: The Kardashians are returning to our screens on May 25 with season 3.

The previous season ended with Kim Kardashian dating Pete Davidson, Kourtney and Travis’ wedding planning, and Kim’s extensive Met Gala 2022 preparation. You know, the one where she caused huge backlash for allegedly damaging Marilyn Monroe’s $4.8 million dress.

A lot has changed since the 2022 finale, including their net worths, so let’s take a look at their eye-watering fortunes.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

The Kardashians’ net worths ranked in 2023

Kim Kardashian – $1.2 billion

As expected, TV and fashion queen Kim Kardashian tops the list.

Much of her fortune stems from her stake in Skims, which is known for its high-quality shapewear and consistent releases. The brand had a $3.2 billion valuation in January 2022, but despite her achievements over the last year, Kim’s net worth has dropped.

In 2022, she stood at $1.8 billion – some of her fortunes were reportedly used to gain full ownership of the minimal mansion she shared with ex-husband Kanye West. The mom of four splashed $23 million to secure the Hidden Hills property, while the home alone is worth $60 million.

Kim’s billions came after a choice that shifted her perspective forever: “choosing herself,” she explained at the 2023 TIME100 Summit.

“I felt like I was putting so many other people and their happiness in front of my own,” she said. “And it just dawned on me like, why am I so concerned to make everyone else happy and not myself?”

Kylie Jenner – $750 million

Following Kim is her youngest sister Kylie Jenner, who has proved that age is just a number. The Kylie Cosmetics founder has dominated the makeup game since her 2015 lip kit era.

In 2019, Forbes named her as the world’s youngest self-made billionaire upon the $1.2 billion deal with Coty, but the outlet later reevaluated her net worth to be $900 million several months later.

Fast forward to 2023, it has notably decreased, but it has progressed from 2022’s $600 million figure.

Kris Jenner – $170 million

Kris Jenner deserves every bit of her $170 million fortune, but her net worth has decreased – from $230 million.

The Kardashian sisters wouldn’t be half as successful without their momager guiding the way. She’s been there every step of the way with her encouraging words: “You’re doing amazing, sweetie!”

Aside from receiving a reported 10 percent cut of all of her daughters’ earnings, Kris has been carving her name into the home care industry. Safely, originally the brainchild of Kris and Chrissy Teigen, is a home cleaning brand launched in 2021. Teigan has left the company but Safely has continued to grow. The shelves of Walmart have been stocked with Safely’s vibrant green bottles since February 2022.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Kourtney Kardashian Barker – $65 million

It’s a long-running joke that Kourtney Kardashian works the least compared to her sisters because motherhood is her priority, but the new Mrs Barker has managed to beat Khloe and Kendall with her net worth.

Kourtney has been “Pooshing her way through life” with her lifestyle blog since 2019, which has opened doors to several collaborations. She created a candle named This Smells Like My Pooshy with Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop, and has become the face of the vegan brand, Daring Foods, with Travis, who is a strict vegan.

Kendall Jenner – $60 million

Runway queen Kendall Jenner has increased her net worth by $15 million since 2022.

Despite being among the highest-paid models, much of her earnings aren’t from the catwalk. At the time of writing, the 27-year-old is an ambassador for Calvin Klein, Messika Jewelry, Marc Jacobs, and Miu Miu, which brings in the bulk of her income.

Who could forget her alcohol brand, 818 Tequila? It scores a spot at every celebrity party not just for its aesthetic white 8-shaped bottle, but also for its award-winning taste.

Khloe Kardashian – $60 million

Khloe Kardashian is a devoted mom to her daughter, True, and her baby boy, who is allegedly named Tatum Robert. The TV star, however, hasn’t confirmed the reports.

If she’s not spending time with her kids or creating the most heartfelt birthday tribute captions, Khloe is busily working on her apparel brand Good American.

Launched in 2016, their products are stocked in the world’s leading retailers, including Harrods and Neiman Marcas.

Rob Kardashian – $10 million

Rob has stayed out of the spotlight compared to his sisters, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t raking in the millions.

He is inactive on social media, but his Instagram account mentions his business ventures in his profile. The only Kardashian son is the founder of the sock company, Arthur George, and works behind the scenes for skateboarding apparel company, Halfway Dead, and Grandeza Hot Sauce.

The Kardashians season 3: How to watch and filming locations

New episodes of The Kardashians can be streamed on Hulu and Disney+ from May 25. As with previous seasons, the 10 episodes will be released weekly.

Aside from their home in Calabasas, the Hulu cameras filmed in Milan, New York, and London. Several episodes are expected to document Kim and Kourtney butting heads of the former’s Dolce & Gabbana collaboration, which culminated with a Milan Fashion Week runway.

Speaking of fashion, filming also took place during Kendall’s gigs at New York Fashion Week, while Kylie headed to London with Stormi to promote Kylie Cosmetics.