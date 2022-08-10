











Today (August 10) marks Kylie Jenner’s 25th birthday, giving Reality Titbit the perfect excuse for a deep dive into her romance with Travis Scott over the past five years (as if we need one!)

Social media queen Kylie is celebrating her 25th trip around the sun and birthday tributes have already poured in from her large family and BFFs, including a lengthy Instagram Story from momager Kris, and pal Yris Palmer.

Boyfriend Travis has yet to publicly wish his baby momma a happy birthday, but it’s not expected since he prefers to keep the romance private.

The makeup mogul may only be 25, but she’s already a ridiculously successful business owner in a loved-up relationship with a two adorable kids.

Let’s take a look at how Kylie struck up a connection with the Sicko Mode rapper as well as their now-unbreakable bond.

Photo by Jackson Lee/Getty Images

Travis and Kylie met at Coachella 2017

Kylie met her future baby daddy for the first time at the star-studded music event. Coachella served as one of the rapper’s tour dates and one meeting wasn’t enough for the pair. The mother-of-two subsequently dropped everything and joined Travis on his remaining dates for the next two months. Talk about a whirlwind romance!

Pregnancy rumors swirled in September 2017

The reality star kept quiet about her first pregnancy until after the arrival of Stormi in February 2018, with her sharing the news in a YouTube video. At the time of writing, the To Our Daughter video has garnered over 105 million views.

Despite her silence, it didn’t stop the media and fans online from circulating pregnancy rumors months earlier. TMZ broke the news on September 22, over a month after she turned 20.

May 2018: Kylie and Travis make Met Gala debut

The first Monday of May 2018 marked the couple’s first red carpet together – and what better event to do it at than the Met Gala? Matching in black, Kylie looked stunning in a velvet dress at her first public appearance since welcoming Stormi.

Photo by Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

Kylie and Travis went on a break in October 2019

People reported that the pair were taking some time away due to trust issues and stress from their hectic lifestyles, but they were “not done”. At the time, Kylie was spotted attending Justin and Hailey Bieber’s wedding alone with Stormi.

Their last public family affair was the premiere of Travis’ Netflix documentary in August.

The break was confirmed days later on Twitter. Kylie wrote: “Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi. Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

Rapper denied cheating allegations

Around the same time of their split, Travis was accused of cheating on Kylie with a woman called Rojean Kar, who goes by the name YungSweetRo on Instagram.

He firmly denied the rumors, writing: “It’s really affecting when u see false things said about u once again these false stories about me cheating are just simply not true. Focusing on life, music, and family at this moment is what’s real.”

Kar similarly shut down claims, calling it was “a false narrative” created by the internet.

Photo by Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

Mason updated fans about his aunt in March 2020

Kylie’s nephew Mason – son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scot Disick – being the social media-loving teen he is, went on Instagram Live to answer some questions and he didn’t disappoint. To his mom’s disapproval, the eldest Disick child confirmed: “No, Kylie and Travis are not back together.”

May 2021: Kylie calls out the tabloids about her relationship status

TMZ and Daily Mail were among the media sites claiming that Kylie and Travis had reunited in an open relationship in May 2021, but the reality star was quick to shut down any further rumors, calling it “careless and disrespectful to throw this narrative out there without knowing what’s true.”

She captioned an article screenshot: “You guys really just make up anything,”

The rapper confirmed they were on good terms with a Mother’s Day post:

“Wifey, I love you” – Travis Scott, June 2021

The pair confirmed their reconciliation at the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit, their first red carpet appearance together in over two years. During his acceptance speech, Travis addressed both Kylie and Stormi, saying: “I love you and wifey, I love you.”

Baby number two announcement

Kylie revealed her second pregnancy the same way she did with Stormi via video on September 7, 2021. Kim was ecstatic with the announcement, writing “More babies! More cousins!” on her profile.

Baby Webster arrived February 2, 2022

The arrival of their first son was announced with a black-and-white photo captioned “2/2/22”. Initially named Wolf, his name was changed six weeks later, though it still remains a mystery.

