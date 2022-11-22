









Alabama Barker is ready to cash her haters outside after twinning with Bhad Bhabie at her 17th birthday party.

Travis Barker’s daughter, Alabama, turns 17 on Christmas Eve but she celebrated early with a highly anticipated party that was held over the weekend.

Alabama shared pictures from the event on Instagram and some fans were quick to criticize. Barker has now responded to the criticism via TikTok after some people called her 17th birthday party inappropriate.

Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Alabama Barker’s 17th birthday party

The teen had previously created an Instagram account dedicated to the event, and shared multiple Instagram Stories that read: “Stay ready @alabamasbirthday.” The bio teased “Special performance… date coming soon…September or October, 300-500 people, Age limit 17+.” The cryptic Instagrams proved to work as the venue looked packed out.

Travis Barker’s daughter became an extension of the Kardashian clan following her dad’s marriage to Kourtney Kardashian earlier this year. Of course, the Kardashians know how to throw an exquisite party for their teens.

Think back to Kylie’s Sweet 16 which was captured on KUWTK, and Kendall’s 16th which featured a performance from Tyga. Barker’s bash was no more over-the-top than the rest but social media users still chimed in with their opinions.

Critics deem Alabama’s birthday ‘too grown’ after twinning with Bhad Bhabie

Barker donned a beautiful red dress as she stood on stage in front of an ‘ALABAMA’S BIRTHDAY’ sign, next to American rapper Bhad Bhabie.

That’s right the “Cash me outside how bout dah” icon was in attendance, and she even twinned with the birthday girl. Barker and Bhabie both donned long blonde hair extensions and full glam makeup as they sang along to songs and partied together

On Alabama’s “part 1” birthday post shared to Instagram, many people took to the comments section to wish the teenager an early happy birthday.

Whilst others questioned whether the party was appropriate, with one person writing: “What an interesting party for a 16-year-old… more like a 21st birthday.”

Someone else said that the party was “wayyy too grown” and that Travis is “allowing her to grow up TOO FAST.”

View Instagram Post

Barker ready to cash haters outside in TikTok video

Now, Alabama has responded to the haters with two TikToks, prompting people to “mind their own business”. One of which had the caption, “Bama, how do you feel about everyone hating on you?”, as she lip-syncs a voiceover: “Why are you asking everybody? I don’t really give a f*** what none of these mother******* think about me.”

In a second video, she dances to lyrics that sing “This is my life, I do what I want” and she captioned the video: “You guys making full TikTok vids hating on a minor just goes to show your self projecting, I’m me and I’m more than happy with myself, I don’t owe anybody an explanation for any of my actions that don’t affect you.”