Andrew Tate claims he is a trillionaire and richer than Kylie Jenner













YouTuber Andrew Tate is pretty much dominating social media, having become hugely popular in recent months. He claimed he is a trillionaire while not knowing what 2019’s youngest self-made billionaire, Kylie Jenner, looks like.

The Kardashian sister was estimated by Forbes as worth a whopping $1 billion in 2019 while being labeled as the world’s youngest self-made billionaire aged 21. She recently celebrated her 25th birthday – and is still richer than ever.

Although she no longer holds that title three years on, Kylie is still pocketing some serious dollar. Reports say that Andrew Tate, however, is well short of her net worth, despite claiming to be a trillionaire richer than her.

Andrew Tate claims he’s a trillionaire

YouTuber Andrew Tate has revealed he is a trillionaire, while reports like Celebrity Net Worth state he has $20 million (£16.5 million) to his name. The former kickboxer and Big Brother alumni has multiple streams of income, though.

Despite being a self-proclaimed “trillionaire”, as revealed on the Full Send podcast, Andrew claims that Kylie Jenner “still isn’t richer” than him before adding that he means in “more ways than money”. He said:

If she’s my chick, her things are now mine, it’s my jet. It’s not just about money, that’s not the reason I say these things. Someone like Kylie Jenner can have anyone on the planet, there’s only one of her. I really don’t know what Kylie Jenner looks like.

Another recent claim is that he’s the world’s first trillionaire ahead of the likes of Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Bill Gates. Andrew made the comments during a Twitch stream with Adin Ross. He told the host:

I don’t want to brag, but I’m a trillionaire, world’s first. I was broke for a long time. I made my first million when I was, say, 27 and then I had 100 million by the time I was 31, and then I became a trillionaire quite recently.

The YouTuber trained as a kickboxer in Luton, winning multiple world titles. He now lives in Romania and has since made more money investing in cryptocurrency and opening a chain of casinos with his brother Tristan.

He has also competed in the cruiserweight and heavyweight divisions. He is three times ISKA Kickboxing world champion and Enfusion Live champion. Andrew also made the move into reality TV by appearing on Big Brother.

How much does Andrew Tate make?

Tate claimed on a video podcast in March that at the height of myfreecams, an adult webcam business he co-ran with Tristan, that over 75 women were working for him across four locations, and that he was pulling in $600,000 a month.

As per The Mirror, they claimed to run a studio where 75 lingerie-clad models take calls from fans paying $4 a minute. One man handed over his £20,000 inheritance, while others have run up huge debts, making the brothers millions.

Andrew, who now sells digital products and access to private communities – which can all be viewed on his website Cobratate.com – runs Hustler’s University which was launched in 2021.

It is an online program that aims to help people make money online through 18 modern wealth creation methods. To access the site, it costs $49.99 per month and runs entirely through a private Discord server.

Tristan, 33, and Andrew, 35, own 22 cars including a Bugatti, a Rolls-Royce, a Ferrari, two Lamborghinis, and a £650,000 Aston Martin Valhalla. The latter also lives in his own mansion in Romania.

How much money does Kylie Jenner make?

Kylie makes millions and holds a $600M net worth. As reported by Forbes, she used $250,000 of her modeling earnings to launch a line of lip kits in 2015 and sold 51% of Kylie Cosmetics to Coty, Inc. in January 2020 for $600M.

This led to the Kardashian sister pocketing some $540 million, pre-tax. Kylie still owns an estimated 44% of Kylie Cosmetics, which contributed to her ranking as 41st on America’s Self-Made Women 2022 list.

She also made it onto the 30 Under 30 Hall of Fame this year, and was launched into fame at the age of 10. Keeping Up With The Kardashians launched 15 years ago, while Kylie now earns close to $100 million annually, as per Marca.

