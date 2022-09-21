









Mason Dash Disick was the first of Kris Jenner‘s many grandchildren to be born and the Kar-Jenners are often taking to Instagram to share snaps of their adorable children. After being welcomed to the world in 2009, Mason was followed behind by North, True and the rest of the babies. When it comes to the Kar-Jenner cousins and siblings they’re all “growing up so fast” as fans say.

In 2022, as the cousins’ special moments are being captured by their parents and fans are in for a cuteness overload with Khloe Kardashian’s latest IG now. Dream and True are taking over nowadays as Khloe posts them together a lot. So, let’s take a look at how old Dream and True are now.

Dream and True’s fairy cuteness overload

On September 20th 2022, Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram to share a snap of her daughter, True, and her niece, Dream, dressed up as fairies.

Khloe captioned the post: “Once upon a time, in a far away land, there were two little fairies”.

True wore a purple leotard, tutu and wings, while Dream was a pink fairy.

Many of Khloe’s followers, including her celebrity friends such as Olivia Pierson and Malika Haqq, commented on the adorable post.

How old is Dream Kardashian?

Dream Renée Kardashian was born in November 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

She’s the daughter of Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian.

Dream is one of Kris Jenner’s 12 grandchildren. Kris is ‘Lovey’ to Mason (born 2009), Penelope (born 2012), North (2013), Reign (2014), Saint (2015), Dream (2016), Chicago (2018), True (2018), Stormi (2018), Psalm (2019), Wolf (2022) and Khloe’s son who was born in August 2022.

True Thompson’s age

True and Dream are twinning in Khloe’s latest Instagram post but they’re not the same age.

True was born on April 12th, 2018.

At four years old, True became a big sister in 2022 as Khloe welcomed a second child via surrogate, however, she’s yet to reveal her son’s name.

