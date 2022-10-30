









Chicago West transformed for this year’s Halloween costume as she stole the spotlight from sister North, fans joked the little star is coming after Kendall’s modeling career.

Kim Kardashian’s youngest daughter, Chicago, is no stranger to stealing her family’s spotlight. However, in the latest Instagram post with her four children has left fans gushing over the four-year-old.

Arguably the most famous family in Hollywood, they are celebrating the spooky season in pure Kardashian style. Kim showed off her curves and shrinking waist by dressing up as X-Men’s Mystique in a skintight blue costume.

Whereas, Kim’s children transformed into popular musicians at the annual Halloween photoshoot, but it was Chicago West who stole the limelight with her posing skills, as followers joke she could follow in aunt Kendall’s modelling footsteps.

‘Icons’ for Halloween but all eyes are on Chicago

View Instagram Post

On October 29, Kim took to her personal Instagram account to share a picture of her four children in a Halloween-themed photoshoot.

The eldest of the siblings, North, dressed up as Aaliyah, with Saint as Snoop Dogg, Chicago as Sade Adu, and Psalm as Eazy-E.

The carousel of images included the four children posing for the camera together. The final picture is a reference to what inspired their outfits, which the four took on well.

“THE ICONS – AALIYAH, SADE, SNOOP, EAZY E,” Kim captioned to her 332 million followers.

Chicago West ‘coming for Kendall’

Chicago is no stranger to being the center of attention. As the youngest sister, Kardashian fans have been following her growth, with many gushing over how cute the little four-year-old is.

Over the past year, little Chi has been stealing the family’s spotlight in adorable images posing with her mother, or simply being herself. Last month, she went viral for stealing her auntie Khloé’s spotlight during Milan Fashion Week.

Acing her Halloween costume, the fans went ahead to compliment Kim’s children with many agreeing that “Chi is the moment”.

One fan commented: “Chicago is coming for Kendall’s head.”

A second one wrote: “It’s Chi chi for me.”

Another fan said: “Chicago eating everybody up as usual!!!!!”

A fourth penned: “Chicago runs the show.”

It comes after Chicago West’s older sister North was praised for her outfits and behavior during Paris Fashion Week. The nine-year-old joined her family as fans said she slayed her looks despite being so young. Many claimed they could see how incredible she was able to look in her outfits with her parents being Kanye West and Kim Kardashian – hardcore designer fans.

A Kardashian Halloween

View Instagram Post

Every year, the Kardashian-Jenner clan definitely impress during the spooky season.

Decorating their lavish mansions with skulls, spider webs, and creepy trees made out of bones, the family didn’t disappoint with this year’s costumes.

Forget Victoria’s Secret Angels, this year, each Kardashian dressed individually, and you’d be surprised at some of their costumes.

Here’s a round-up of the Kardashians’ 2022 Halloween costumes so far:

Kourtney as Nancy Spungen

Kim as Mystique from X-Men

Khloé as a cat

Kendall as Jesse from Toy Story

Kylie as Bride of Frankenstein

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS ON DISNEY PLUS/HULU EVERY THURSDAY

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK