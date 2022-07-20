Chicago West steals 'twin' Kim Kardashian's spotlight in adorable matching PJs













It’s a Kardashian slumber party! Kim updated her Instagram feed with an adorable image with her youngest children, and Chicago West stole the show in matching pajama sets.

Things didn’t go North, this time. Although she might’ve been the one to have taken the picture. Keeping up with her streak of posting weekly images with her children, the 41-year-old beauty mogul posted a series of photos with her three kids in her lavish bedroom.

Fans know about Kim’s expensive and lengthy nine-step skincare routine, but what happens after that? A crazy night, that’s for sure.

About “last nite bedtime”

On July 20, the reality star and entrepreneur updated her 326 million Instagram followers with different shots with her children. As chaotic as it seemed to be, the 41-year-old kept her smile during last night’s adventure with the Kardashian-West crowd.

Gathering more than a million likes in only five hours, Kim wrote in her Instagram caption: “Last Nite Bedtime.” The comment sections were filled with fans gushing over the adorable montage, while others were too focused on the massive bed frame.

Each photo captures six-year-old Saint, four-year-old Chicago West, and three-year-old Psalm, as they wrestle and hug their mother Kim Kardashian while wearing their matching black PJs.

Sorry Kim, Chicago has stolen your spotlight

Photo by Gotham/GC Images

Noticing that all four children have grown up so fast throughout the past couple of months, fans couldn’t contain commenting on Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. The Kardashian-West genes have fans gushing on the little ones, especially four-year-old Chi.

“Chi is your twin,” a fan wrote. Another one claimed in capital letters: “Chicago is the IT girl😍.“

A third one penned: “Omg!! Chi is so cute and also is just like Kim. They’re twinies♥️♥️♥️♥️.”

Jokingly, a follower commented: “How long did it take for everyone to go to bed? This is a full slumber party LOL.” Yes Kim, tell us.

Chicago West became “the main event” after the little one was spotted with her mother and older sister North West at the American Dream Mall last week. I repeat, the visuals in the family.

A family portrait

Celebrating Khloé’s 38th birthday in Turks and Caicos, the reality star brought her four children on the family vacation. For this particular trip, the father of the four children and Kim’s ex-husband Kanye ‘Ye’ West was not invited. Although they amicably co-parent their children together, it’s not clear that Ye attends family gatherings anymore.

Sharing numerous snapshots of the quartet siblings and the reality star at the beach, Kim was all smiles as they enjoyed the warm afternoon while watching the sunset. Using one word, she wrote: “LIFE.“

Kim and Kanye broke up in 2021 after the SKKN founder filed for divorce following six years of marriage. The former couple officially announced the news the following year.

Kim is now dating American comedian Pete Davidson.