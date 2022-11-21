Chicago West's sassy side bursts through as she imitates her cousin Penelope











Kim Kardashian’s children are taking over the internet, and Chicago West is slowly becoming the fan favorite of the clan. In her latest TikTok appearance, she pretended to be her eldest cousin Penelope while she was making a matcha drink.

The Kardashian-Jenner’s third generation is coming for their family’s success, it seems. Building a solid fan base through their short, speedy-yet-entertaining videos, fans of the reality stars are already obsessed with their children.

Chicago’s the youngest daughter of reality star Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye ‘Ye’ West. Over the recent months, when their four children have been seen publicly and on social media, fans are loving watching their antics on and off camera.

The youngest daughter of the tribe, now four years of age, hilariously imitated her eldest cousin, Penelope Disick, by lip-syncing over her voice in a TikTok tutorial on how to make matcha tea.

Chicago West has a blast imitating cousin Penelope

On November 17, Chicago West appeared on her mother Kim and big sister North’s conjoint TikTok account.

In the 15-second video, Chicago is sitting on a sofa, pretending to be cousin Penelope who originally filmed a tutorial on how to make her matcha tea, while a distorted filter offers funny facial expressions.

In other videos, the four-year-old is accompanied by her brother, Psalm. The duo is dancing to their dad’s tune of City of Gods with their pajamas on and watching an animation series on the massive TV screen.

Chicago’s close relationship with cousins and auntie Khloé

Chicago has been melting the hearts of fans for four years already, whether it be during outings with her cousins, especially True Thompson, who is daughter of auntie Khloé Kardashian.

The little one has been occasionally featured on her auntie’s Instagram feed, laughing and playing games with her cousin, who is the same age as her. Even though Chicago has a special bond with all her 11 cousins, she has grown closer to True, Stormi, and Penelope.

During Milan Fashion Week, Chicago matched with her auntie Khloé in a lookalike diamond-encrusted suit. Channeling the same energy, it was not a surprise she stole all the attention.

LOL: North West proves she is the biggest Lizzo fans as the duo bust some dance moves

Fans say Chicago is ‘so gorgeous’

As Kim and Kanye’s four children have grown older, many pointed out how much they look like their parents. For this year’s Halloween, the foursome were dressed up as Aaliyah, Sade, Snoop Dog, and Eazy E – and their looks broke the internet.

Showing behind-the-scenes of the shoot, fans couldn’t stop looking at little Chi, who looked natural in front of the camera. Some even joked she went after her famous aunt and supermodel Kendall Jenner’s career.

One fan wrote: “She’s so pretty!! Her kids are gorgeous. Chi though looks the most like her mother!”

“Chi is the most gorgeous,” another fan added.

A third fan said: “She’s a mini Kim!”

