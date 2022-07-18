Kardashians 'forgotten' cousin Cici Bussey and her link with dad Robert Snr













The Kardashians love to celebrate birthdays, especially when it comes to their inner circle. Although Cici Bussey isn’t really a Kardashian, she is closer to the family than one might think.

Not much is known about the Kardashian family tree. Well, there are a total of six children and 11 grandchildren and many step-siblings. There is a member fans might have seen more than once but have forgotten her link to the family.

Reality Titbit tells you all the details about the mysterious link to the late Robert Kardashian as the reality TV stars celebrate Cici Bussey’s birthday.

The Kardashians celebrate Cici’s birthday

Screenshot from Kim Kardashian’s Instagram story @kimkardashian

Reality stars Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian-Barker, as well as momager Kris Jenner, sent a congratulatory message to their ‘cousin’ via their Instagram stories.

“My fave cousin @cicibussey. Celebrating you’re bday big today! I love you so much!!! I hope you have the best birthday,” the 41-year-old SKKN founder captioned as she shared a few snapshots with Cici.

Followed by Kim, Kourtney also shared a never-seen-before image of herself when she was young with Cici with a white-heart emoji.

Screenshot from Kourtney Kardashian’s Instagram story @kourtneykardash

Momager Kris Jenner took her Instagram account and shared several decade-old throwback shots of the two to their most recent ones with her 49.3 million Instagram followers.

In the lengthy paragraph, the 66-year-old wrote: “Happy birthday to my beautiful cousin @cicibussey!!!!

“We have shared decades together and so many amazing special and treasured memories. I will treasure each and every one!“

Kris continued: “You are such an amazing cousin, friend, wife, daughter, sister, auntie, and confidant and therapist!!!

“You are kind, smart, talented, generous, resourceful, strongest girl I know, the best chef, greatest stylist and chief vintage expert!!!!”

View Instagram Post

KARDASHIAN NEWS: Kim Kardashian starts cute family tradition as she recreates beach snap with kids

Who is Cici Bussey?

Photo by Denise Truscello/WireImage

Cici isn’t a Kardashian, but she is the first cousin of late OJ Simpson lawyer Robert Kardashian Snr. Rob Snr was Kris Jenner’s first husband and father of Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Rob.

The Kardashians revealed during a 2017 episode of the Christmas special of Keeping Up With The Kardashians that Cici was the only family member from Robert Kardashian’s side with whom they maintained close contact, following Kris and Robert’s divorce in 1991.

Cici has been seen with the Kardashian family on several occasions and even made her debut on television in the second season of KUWTK. She also competed with the Kardashian family on Celebrity Family Feud back in 2018.

Most recently, Cici accompanied Kim Kardashian during her runway debut for Balenciaga earlier this month for Paris Fashion Week.

Cici is a cancer survivor

View Instagram Post

There is not much information on Cici Bussey. However, Cici was diagnosed with cancer, which her cousin the late Robert Kardashian Snr also battled.

Robert Kardashian passed away at the age of 59 from esophageal cancer. Cici became cancer-free after fighting for decades.

According to Survivor Net, she suffered from Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, which is a type of cancer that starts in white blood cells called lymphocytes, part of the body’s immune system. As part of her treatment, she underwent a stem cell transplant and chemotherapy.

Throughout her treatment years, the Kardashian clan has dedicated several posts on their Instagram account asking their followers for prayers. The day Cici had been diagnosed as cancer-free in 2021, the 41-year-old beauty mogul became the first to share the good news.