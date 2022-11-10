Corey Gamble's most jaw-dropping scenes - Dissing Kendall to 'cheating' scandal











Corey Gamble has been part of the Kardashian-Jenner family for eight years now and while his relationship with Kris seems to be stable, getting involved with reality stars is bound to have some quite dramatic ups and downs.

The couple has Kris’ former son-in-law to thank for getting together, as the pair reportedly met at a 2014 party Ye threw for Burberry designer Riccardo Tisci’s 40th birthday. According to Cosmopolitan, the momager looked stunning “in a nice a** dress.” His words, not ours.

At the time Kris was separated from her spouse of 25 years, Caitlyn Jenner, and was in the midst of divorce proceedings. She fell for Corey and he made his first public appearance with her at the Met Gala in 2016, they have been by each other’s side ever since.

Gamble appears in practically every episode of The Kardashians and as he turns 42 years old today, November 10, let’s take a look at some of his best moments.

Photo by Gotham/GC Images

Corey’s fight with Scott over “spanking” Penelope

Gamble usually stays pretty silent but he famously fell out with Scott Disick in 2019 after they argued over parenting styles. He chipped in on how to discipline Scott and Kourtney’s daughter Penelope after she scratched a nanny.

Gamble reacted by suggesting they “spank” her as punishment, stating: “If P scratch me, I’m whipping her a**,” before adding, “Give her a spanking for sure.”

Scott was shocked by Corey’s proposal and asks: “My little daughter?”

Corey reasons: “Whippin’ is that discipline!” Scott gets fuming and yells: “Don’t ever talk about a child like that!”

The whole thing turned into a huge feud in a public restaurant, with Kim, her bestie Jonathan Cheban and Kris Jenner remaining silent at the table. Kourtney concluded the argument by saying: “He will never be with my kids alone.”

WARNING: Clip may contain offensive language – watch at your discretion

Sassy moments with Kris



When Corey, told Kris her youngest daughter Kylie was about to go into labor, Kris ran straight for the snack and champagne cupboard. Kylie’s second baby is Kris’ 11th grandchild and what better way to celebrate the moment than with a bottle of champagne?

When Kris first suggested bringing a bottle of wine or champagne to the delivery room Corey told her no, but as Kris stayed staring at the cooler, he gave in, exclaiming: “OK, I’ll grab a bottle of champagne.”

Kris responded: “Why wouldn’t we have champagne? It’s a celebration babe we’re having kids!” In a self-recorded video Corey confides to the camera “Of course, she wants champagne at 1, right now.” Kris overhears him speaking to the camera as she gets into the car, and yells “What?” Corey hilariously responds, “I was just saying you’re beautiful.”

Another sassy moment fans loved was when Corey comforted Kris whilst she was crying. We all know the matriarch is prone to shedding a couple of tears and Corey will always be there to wipe them away. Who remembers when Kris asked him “Why am I crying right now?” to which he responded: “‘Cos you love to cry, babe.”

Khloé thought Corey was cheating

In an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Khloé and best friend Malika Haqq set out to catch Gamble after they got word that he was having an affair with another woman.

Khloé’s bestie told her: “Someone just saw Corey Gamble at the Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel with a redhead. They rode the elevator together to the 14th floor.”

Khloé and Malika made it their mission to catch Gamble red-handed. When they arrived at his room, they push past Corey, who told them: “This ain’t the time. Ya’ll don’t want to be filming.”

The redheaded woman then ran away as she spotted Khloé before Malika laughed and told her best friend: “It’s your mom!”

Kris then revealed herself in a red wig and lingerie. Khloé laughed at her mom asking: “What are you wearing? I actually am so grossed out. I don’t want to know what you’re doing. Ew!”

Corey calls Kendall a ‘rude person’

Corey and Kylie seem to have a special bond, which was made pretty clear when he took her side during an argument on KUWTK. Kendall and Kylie had a massive row during a trip to Palm Springs and Corey got pulled into the drama as he decided to take shots with Kylie and get in the same car as her.

Later on, in a phone call with Kendall, he certainly didn’t offer an apology as he told her: “You’ve been a rude person for years.”

Gamble continued: “You get riled up for no reason. I’m about to tell you the truth about how you are. You don’t apologize for nothing.”

Kris and Corey get intimate in Kylie’s office

Another moment fans loved between Kris and Corey was when the couple had an intimate moment in her office at the Kylie Cosmetics headquarters, after asking the film crew to leave.

After sharing a series of kisses, Kris told Corey: “Don’t leave, don’t you have just five minutes? Come on.” Corey was shocked and asked: “Are you serious?” To which Kris replied: “Yeah, do you have five minutes?”

Corey then smiled before stating: “Yes, I will make the time!” Kris then proceeded to take her microphone off and ushered the camera crew out of the room declaring she was taking a “10-minute break.”

The 66-year-old may have a 29-year age gap with the business executive but it seems they like to keep their love life young and fun!

Reality Titbit has reached out to Corey Gamble’s representatives for comment.

