









It was Kris Jenner’s birthday recently and the special day brought back the famous Krissed trend, but it also prompted false rumors that The Kardashians has been canceled by Hulu.

The Kardashians have been entertaining people ever since their reality show first aired on E!. Now, even though the show featured a new look and has moved to Hulu, it has not lost its original touch.

At the moment, Season 2 is currently airing and a recent TikTok trend had many convinced there may not be a third season. However, as the famous family continues to take Hollywood by storm – we can’t see there’s any truth to these unfounded rumors.

How rumors about the show being canceled started

It started when users came across a TikTok video that claimed: “Breaking news!! The Kardashians on Hulu is being cancelled after two seasons.”

To make the whole act more believable, the user also had a caption that read: “Devastating news about The Kardashians.”

It did not take long for the screenshot of the same to appear on other platforms. Within a couple of minutes, some fans even fell for the act and believed that the news is true.

However, it was all part of the Krissed trend – and not about the show allegedly being canceled.

What’s the Krissed trend on TikTok?

Krissed on TikTok signifies being able to pull a prank on someone by posting content that is believable. In short, lying to users about something and convincing them it is true.

Most of the videos around this trend revolve around fake news followed by a video of Kris that shows the momager wearing a sparkly green dress while rocking a bob-cut hairdo. Kris being featured at the end gives the trend it’s name – being ‘Krissed’.

Some of the most popular fake news in this trend include dating rumors revolving Scott Disick and Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner getting married, and more. Again, these are just rumors and have no truth to them at all.

Why the trend made a comeback

The trend made a return after Kardashian and Jenner decided to dress like Kris for her birthday, Kim Kardashian herself decided to come as the iconic Krissed trend, Kris.

She wore a green dress while rocking a bob-cut hairdo. In fact, the viral video that hinted The Kardashians were canceled did the Krissed trend by taking Kim’s photo instead of Kris. It’s a total Krissed-inception.

There is no doubt Kim has managed to bring back the trend on social media.

