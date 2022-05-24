











When Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding was filled with Dolce and Gabbana outfits, fans began to question whether the designer brand had a deal with the famous reality TV family. The truth is, they do – and it’s worth millions.

Kourtney and Travis Barker said “I do” at a stunning Italy wedding, the third of their ceremonies so far. In attendance was the entire family, before an afterparty saw Kylie dance with “cucumber girl” while Kris got her groove on.

The most anticipated part of the entire ceremony though was the Kardashian and Jenners’ outfits. And as predicted, they all wore Dolce and Gabbana’s clothing, just like their glamorous Met Gala looks (bar Kim’s Marilyn tribute).

So, did the designer brand pay the Kardashians and just how many figures in money did they receive? We’ve got the lowdown on Dolce and Gabbana x The Kardashians, including details about their years-long work relationship.

Did Dolce and Gabbana pay the Kardashians?

Yes, Dolce and Gabbana have paid the Kardashians in a deal worth millions, as per Daily Mail. And it’s not just the outfits the family wore in the run-up and during the wedding, but also in the ceremony food and location.

A pop-up Dolce & Gabbana shop, describing itself as a Galleria d’Arte, even opened a few days ago on the market square piazza beside the harbour in Portofino – all part of the sponsorship of Kourtney and Travis’ wedding.

The deal is set to give millions of pounds worth of free publicity to Dolce & Gabbana which has been hit by controversies in recent years. Some of the clothes have been vintage items which were hard to source, say insiders.

Each boat transporting the Kardashians was furnished with a different theme, including a leopard print version which matched Kris Jenner’s pre-wedding outfit. And in Kourt’s second wedding with Travis, she wore a D&G black dress.

The Kardashians’ D&G wedding looks

Kris wore a leopard print number by Dolce and Gabbana in the wedding run-up, Kim wore a black dress while exploring Italy, and the bride herself featured the clothing brand in her black afterparty dress.

The entire family have been wearing the brand’s clothes in the run-up to the wedding and during the ceremony. Khloe wore a sheer-tiered black lace dress, made complete with a D&G gold crown said to be worth around $2,000.

Bride Kourtney wore a low-cut black mini dress belonging to Dolce & Gabbana to the wedding afterparty, which is the same brand as the dress she wore at her courthouse wedding last week in Los Angeles.

Kourt’s children Mason, Penelope and Reign also wore Dolce & Gabbana for the ceremony.

Their ongoing work relationship

Fashion designers Stefano Dolce and Domenico Gabbana, who run the company, have had a longstanding relationship with the Kardashians for years. They were hanging out with the husband-to-be ahead of Kourt and Travis‘ ceremony!

Staff from the company’s Milan location were sent to the resort to oversee preparations, and have been put up in local hotels. Kourt and Travis have also been staying on the superyacht Regina d’Italia, believed to be owned by Stefano.

The Brisbane Times reported that Diet Prada claimed four years ago that billionaire Stefano described the Kardashians as the “most cheap people in the world” but has since begun a close working bond with the family.

