Dream is Robert Kardashian's lookalike twin as Kris shares never-before-seen photos











Dream Kardashian is celebrating her sixth birthday and tributes have been pouring from the Kardashian clan. Kris Jenner’s never-seen photos have fans agreeing she’s an exact copy of her late grandpa Robert Kardashian, as well as her dad Rob Jr.

It’s clear Kris Jenner loves taking photos and videos of her family for every occasion – and she’s not ashamed of it.

The world first met Dream Kardashian through her parents’ series Rob & Chyna. Her birth into the big, wide world was shared with the audience. However, the little star doesn’t often feature in the family’s reality show following their parents’ split.

Her father Rob Kardashian has still not made an appearance on television since 2020. Nonetheless, Kardashian fans have gotten to see regular updates through pictures and videos posted by her famous aunties and grandmother Kris.

Celebrating her granddaughter Dream’s sixth birthday, the reality star shared a carousel of pictures of her posing with the little girl and other never-before-seen snaps of Rob Kardashian’s only daughter.

‘Lovey’ Dream Kardashian turns six

View Instagram Post

On November 10, Kris took to her personal Instagram account to celebrate the birthday of her sixth-oldest grandchild, Dream. Coincidentally, Dream shares the same birthday as Kris’ partner, Corey Gamble.

In a lengthy message, the 67-year-old shared a carousel of images, where she shared her most recent moments with the little girl, as well as others from previous years. In one photo, she poses with her grandmother, and also her great-grandmother, Mary Jo Campbell.

She captioned: “Happy birthday to my little Dream girl who is the light of our lives!!! You have the most amazing spirit and most adorable personality with so much energy, and you just light up every single room you walk into with such joy.”

In another section, she wrote: “You have a gentle soul, you are so creative and you have the best voice. You are an amazing artist and your talents never cease to amaze me. I’m so proud of you always and I love you so much!!!!!”

Fans say Dream is a ‘lookalike twin’ of grandpa Robert

View Instagram Post

Although Rob is no longer active on social media and lives his life out of the spotlight, Kardashian fans have been able to watch Dream grow year after year.

She is known for her close friendship with her cousin True, daughter of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson.

As the family now celebrates Dream’s birthday, fans flooded the comments with congratulatory messages. Others pointed out that his appearance is similar to that of his late grandfather, Robert Kardashian Sr.

A fan wrote: “Dream looks soooo much like her grandpa! Wow.”

“Am I the only one who zoomed on the last pic? Dreamy is so beautiful,” one added.

Another followed: “Dream is literally the cutest out of all the Kardashian grandkids.”

A fourth one said: “Everyone needs a Kris in their life to hype them up like this every day!”

Even though Dream often stays out of the Kardashian spotlight, she did feature in her own ad with grandma Momager.

The pair worked together with Amazon – and you can see her below:

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS ON HULU/DISNEY+ EVERY THURSDAY.

FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK