











Engagement rumors are at an all-time high after Kim K and Pete Davidson walked hand-in-hand into a jewellery store in London. During their UK trip, they also dined at The River Cafe and browsed multiple city stores.

Kim K’s sister Kourtney has recently tied the knot with Travis Barker, and now fans hope that Kim and Pete are following in their footsteps after they were spotted entering a high-end jewellery store.

Does that mean Pete is putting a ring on it soon? or were they just innocently browsing jewellery? Either way, The Kardashians viewers have already jumped to their own conclusions – and we’re totally here for it.

Kim K and Pete’s London trip

Kim and Pete took to London on May 31st ahead of the Platinum Jubilee weekend, where they dined at The River Cafe and went on a shopping trip. The Kardashian mom smiled for the cameras while Pete tried to shy away from them.

Hand-in-hand, the pair sported matching bleach-blonde hair while browsing Mayfair. Kim was grinning from ear to ear as the lovebirds were headed to the car that took them to River Cafe’s Italian restaurant.

According to Daily RS, ‘Kete’ were enjoying their cosy date at their table near the window. Once they had finished their dinner, the couple shyly jumped back into the car and the chauffeur drove them back to their hotel.

Kim Kardashian in a London Jewelry shop today. pic.twitter.com/07w5re04Zj — Kardashian ❤ (@kardashiyun) June 1, 2022

The pair spark engagement rumors

When Kim and Pete walked into a high-end jewellery store, rumors of a potential engagement immediately started doing the rounds on social media. Kim was seen browsing the pieces inside Comme des Garçons Jewellery.

After she took her beau inside the store, Kim appeared to be referring back to her phone as she was helped by a shop assistant, suggesting that she was figuring out whether they had a specific piece of jewellery available.

Based in Dover Street market, she browsed the shop’s high-end collection on a tablet while wearing skin-tight leggings and heels. As a result of the jewellery store trip, fans are now excited that she may have been choosing a ring.

One fan questioned: “Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson shop for engagement bling in London?” It comes as many predict the pair could be engaged within the next few weeks, following Kourtney K and Travis Barker’s ceremony.

Mark my words within like 1-4 weeks Pete Davidson and Kim K will be engaged — Kat (@underscore_katt) May 1, 2022

Pete is already devoted to Kim

Pete has already shared his devotion to Kim by getting what fans believe is a tattoo of her children’s initials. Recent pictures showed new ink on the former SNL star’s neck, which state “KNSCP.”

Many thought that each letter represented Kim and her children, including Kim, North, Chicago and Psalm. Although this theory has not been confirmed, the initials seem to make sense as they are in the order of oldest to youngest.

Kim also appeared on The Ellen Show in March and discussed her relationship with the SNL star. She revealed that he has three tattoos dedicated to her, including one which is a branding of her name on his chest.

