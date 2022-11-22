









The Kardashian-Jenner clan goes all out during the festive season, and the famous reality family is known for their extravagant Christmas cards.

The Kardashians practically set the trend of using family photos as Christmas cards back in the eighties. (Or helped us all become obsessed with it). Nowadays, it simply wouldn’t be a Kardashian Kristmas if the family members weren’t in coordinating outfits with an over-the-top set and theme.

In recent years, the Kardashians’ Christmas cards have varied as break-ups, feuds and pregnancies come into play. However, there have also been some adorable additions as Kris Jenner’s collection of grandchildren continues to grow.

December 25 is just around the corner, which means one thing for the Kardashian-Jenner family – it’s nearly time to release their annual festive photos.

In the meantime, we dug up some of the wildest Kardashian Christmas cards throughout the years. From the Skims-inspired photographs to the casino-like snaps.

David LaChapelle’s 2013 Casino style Christmas card

The Kardashian clan went all out for their 2013 card as they had it shot by legendary photographer David LaChapelle. However, it was one of their most bizarre Christmas cards as it bared no festive spirit and had a post-apocalyptic style theme.

Caitlyn Jenner was in a glass tube to reference her medal-winning Olympic days. Kim’s face is also featured in the photo more than 60 times, and Illuminati-like artwork even appears in the background.

Kanye West, who was engaged to Kim, and Lamar Odom, who was married to Khloé at the time, were seemingly absent from the shoot. However, their faces were included on the magazine covers on the floor and three mannequins somewhat resemble West, Odom, and Scott Disick. Interestingly, Rob Kardashian was not in the picture at all.

The West’s 2019 Christmas card with a photoshopped North

View Instagram Post

Fans were shocked in 2019 as after decades of festive photographs from the family, they announced there would be no proper Kardashian holiday card.

However, Kim continued the tradition with her own family as the West Christmas Card originated; featuring Kim-Ye and their children North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

The wholesome card was shot on the steps of their home as they sported Skims loungewear. We later discovered that their oldest daughter, North, was photoshopped into the picture as Kim shared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The mom of four also explained why she wasn’t involved in a whole family photo that year. Kim expressed that it was too hard to: “Wrangle everyone together, so I said I’ll just do my own family.”

However, she went on to reveal that North wasn’t cooperating either, and “It was so much anxiety with the four kids” so they photoshopped her in.

Ryan Seacrest becomes part of the family in 2009

For their 2009 Christmas card, the family decided to ditch the annual photo shoot. Instead, they used a photo from Khloé and Lamar’s wedding. The snap included the whole of the KarJenner clan, but had a special appearance of Ryan Seacrest; who helped create and produce their entire reality TV show, KUWTK.

Kim took to her blog at the time, revealing that she: “Died laughing when I saw our family Christmas card! I didn’t actually see it until Chelsea Handler showed it to me Monday night on Chelsea Lately. What is Ryan Seacrest doing in the pic!!?”

Whilst Ryan is desperate to be part of the family, she told him: “It’s a bit of a stretch to call you a member of the Kardashian family.”

The photo features a heavily pregnant Kourtney Kardashian who gave birth to Mason just a couple of days after the wedding. The 2009 card was pretty random but fans loved it and Ryan’s Christmas wish to be part of the Kardashians finally came true!

MORE: Alabama Barker ready to cash haters outside after twinning with Bhad Bhabie at 17th party

2015 focused on the Kardashian kids and an interesting illustration

View Instagram Post

In 2015 the Kardashians posted an illustrated Christmas card. It featured Kim, Kris, Rob, Khloé, Kourtney, Kylie, Kendall, Caitlyn, and a couple of the kids. The card caused quite a bit of controversy as some fans thought the drawing looked nothing like the family.

The image also included Kanye West’s face on a bauble alongside Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend at the time, Tyga, who also appeared on the Christmas tree. Scott Disick also made an appearance in bauble form. Of course, Kim’s ‘Kimoji’ emojis, which were her current business venture at the time, also decorated the tree.

The Kardashians’ other 2015 Christmas card featured only the children of the family. Kim’s son Saint may not have been born yet so she was either very pregnant at the time or newly postpartum. Kourtney, who had recently given birth to baby Reign didn’t appear alongside her kids either.

View Instagram Post

2017’s Christmas card caused a family feud

View Instagram Post

The Kardashian-Jenners didn’t pull through with a card in 2016. So, in 2017 they brought us not one, but 25 photographs. To celebrate each day in the lead-up to Christmas, fans were treated with an advent calendar-style Kardashian Kard; with a new picture released every day of December.

On Christmas Eve, the final card was revealed as the Kardashian-Jenner women and kids wore a variety of white shirts and blue jeans. Although Kylie, who was pregnant at the time, was missing from the card, Kris’ mom MJ made an appearance.

However, it wasn’t all candy canes and snowdrops, as the season-15 premiere of Keeping Up With The Kardashians revealed the card caused a lot of chaos.

In the episode, Kim and Kourtney have an argument when Kourt doesn’t change her schedule around for the shoot. This led to the iconic moment when Kim calls her sister “the least exciting to look at” which has since become a meme.

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS SEASON 2 ON HULU/DISNEY PLUS EVERY THURSDAY

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK