











Khloe Kardashian once dressed up as a ‘pimp’ holding women on leashes for Halloween. A number of years on, the reality TV personality’s costume has resurfaced and fans are horrified at the outfit she put together.

It comes as a Reddit thread was started reminding fans of her costume on July 4th. A user titled the thread ‘Let’s never forget *this* happened’ and added a picture of what appears to be Khloe holding black friends on leashes for a Halloween event.

Some fans are convinced the picture isn’t Khloe and have gone on to guess a few other celebrities who it looks like, including Elvis Presley!

Khloe Kardashian’s ‘pimp’ costume

A Reddit thread, which has more than 130 comments, shared a picture of Khloe Kardashian dressed as a pimp while holding on to leashes clasped around the necks of Meagan Good, her sister La’Myia Good and twins Malika and Khadijah Haqq.

The group Halloween costume is thought to have been worn almost 20 years ago. Khloe looks totally different in the post, which had several fans questioning whether it’s even her, but it was taken at an event night in her younger years.

Khloe Kardashian is pictured with her best friend Malika in the photo, while wearing a hat and blue suit. The ladies surrounding her are wearing matching white lace corsets and blue collars attached to leashes.

Fans react to leashes outfit

When the old photo of Khloe’s ‘pimp’ Halloween costume was posted on Reddit recently, several fans were gobsmacked at the entire idea, and thought she looked completely different.

One fan reacted: “Can someone fill me in on this mess? Khloe, dressed…as a pimp?”

Another wrote: “This picture comes up so often and I’m shook every single time. The fact that EVERYONE thought this was a good idea is wild.”

“What am I even looking at here? 👀 Are those leashes?” a Reddit user said.

There is a picture of Khloe Kardashian as a white pimp and she has three black friends on one side free black friends on the other side and they're in chains tell me that's not screwed up — Harlowe Gilakowski (@harlowdeathcat) April 4, 2022

Meagan Good addressed the look

In 2019, Meagan addressed reactions to the Halloween costume. She said: “That one time on Halloween when you were young and dumb… and clearly didn’t think 15 years ahead lol smh [shake my head]. Well, mistakes were made.”

Her response came after an Instagram influencer known as Chaka Bars shared the now-deleted photo. As per Blavity, he wrote:

Explain yourself. I know you will see this eventually. So basically you are just trying for hype for your next show @khloekardashian all black men reading this, if you end up with a Kardashian you are lost to the black community.

Chaka Bars continued: “They will chew you up and spit you out and don’t expect us to take you back.”

Fans told Meagan on Twitter they “forgive her” after taking part in the Halloween stunt.

