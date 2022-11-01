Fan predicts Chicago will 'run new gen Kardashians' as she sings alongside True











Khloé Kardashian‘s daughter True and niece Chicago melted the hearts of many fans as they sang ‘don’t worry’ in her latest TikTok clip.

This year, Khloé spent Halloween at home. It was a low-key affair compared to the rest of her sisters, who dressed up in intricate costumes. However, Good American co-founder decided to spend time with her children. It included a special visit from Kim Kardashian’s youngest daughter, Chicago.

Earlier this summer, True became a big sister to her baby brother after he was born via surrogate. As fans wait for the reality star to show followers his face and reveal his name, they have been busy watching little True grow up alongside her cousins, like Chicago.

True and Chicago sing to Khloé Kardashian ‘don’t worry’

On October 30, Khloé took to her personal TikTok account to share a heartwarming video of her four-year-old daughter True Thompson and niece Chicago West. The two spent time together at the reality star’s recently renovated mansion.

No caption is needed, along with the lyrics of Three Little Birds, the two celebrated the spooky weekend together.

“Three little birds sat on my window, and they told me I don’t need to worry,” both little stars sang.

True, who had her face painted to look like a colorful tiger, wore a black pajama with smiley ghosts over them. On the other hand, little Chicago had a pink set with black dots.

The adorable video racked up more than five million views and one million likes in only two days.

‘Mini version of their moms”

Nine seconds were enough to melt the hearts of the Kardashian fans, and many took the comments section to compliment True and Chicago.

While Kylie’s daughter Stormi and Rob’s daughter Dream are the same age as True and Chicago, the duo also have a special bond.

One fan commented: “PERIOD CHICHI AND TRUE.’

“Chicago is gonna run the next gen of the Kardashian pack,” a fan claimed.

Another follower commented: “True has the most pure loving eyes and chi is just a doll walking on earth.”

“The Kardashian kids are in their Alvin and the chipmunks’ era,” a Kardashian fan joked.

A fifth fan claimed: “The cutest little angels! Mini versions of their moms.”

