Fans concerned Scott Disick's 'voice has changed' as he gives Kendall advice











Scott Disick fans expressed their concerns after claiming to spot a change in his voice. It comes as he makes his first appearance on the second season of The Kardashians.

Scott has been around the Kardashian-Jenner family for more than a decade. The reality star was a regular face during the Keeping Up With The Kardarshian original E! series.

Scott was last seen in the first season of the reboot during an episode where he expressed his annoyance over being not invited to family gatherings. His rant led to him arguing with Kendall for not inviting him to her birthday dinner.

After being MIA in the first three episodes of the new season of The Kardashians, the 39-year-old made his first appearance by meeting up with Kendall Jenner. They hung out to discuss the model’s newfound and shared passion for flipping houses.

Kardashian fans expressed their concerns when they believed Scott Disick’s voice sounded different.

Scott’s first appearance in The Kardashians season 2

Screenshot taken from The Kardashians S2 E4 / Courtesy of Hulu/Disney+

After being worried about being ‘kicked out of the family’ in season 1, it’s clear Scott is still very much part of the clan. Fans of the show began to question Scott’s involvement in the second season. Even his ex-partner Kourtney Kardashian said she was unsure about any future participation.

On the latest episode of The Kardashians, Scott met up with Kendall at her home. She shared with him her newfound passion for flipping houses, which is a hobby that the dad-of-three himself also has.

“Scott has been flipping homes for some years. So I thought, why not ask someone who’s being doing this and learn about the name of the game a little bit,’ Kendall said in the confessional.

Giving his advice to the star, he encouraged her to go to the “grossest looking house in the best area”.

Catching up, Scott and Kendall began to talk about Kim Kardashian’s partner at the time, Pete Davidson. He was also confirmed by Jeff Bezos to travel to into space, but his trip ended up getting canceled due to a conflict in schedules.

Fans think Scott Disick’s voice has ‘changed’

During his conversation with the supermodel, many of the fans started talking about Scott Disick’s voice. Many believed it had appeared deeper, while others expressed concern about his health.

Nonetheless, fans were happy to see an update on Scott showing that he was still a part of their lives.

Reality Titbit and GRV Media has reached out to Scott Disick’s representatives for comment.

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS SEASON 2 ON HULU/DISNEY PLUS EVERY THURSDAY

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK