











Kar-Jenner fans are on a mission. After seeing Travis Scott's Instagram story featuring an embossed pillow with Jack engraved, many believed for it to be a clue for the name of his and Kylie Jenner's baby son.

Kylie and rapper Travis Scott welcomed their second child earlier this year. Even though the little child was named ‘Wolf’, the reality star announced two months later that the couple would be changing its name.

Since then, the name of the now sic-month-old son has been kept a secret, as well as his face. However, a recent Instagram story from the ‘Goosebumps’ rapper might have given a hint of his son’s name.

Did Kylie and Travis Scott hit the Jack-pot?

On August 1, Travis posted a picture of a bed as one of the three white linen pillows had a name engraved: Jack. As fans of the rapper know, the real name behind Travis Scott’s stage name is Jacques Bermon Webster II.

Therefore, the name ‘Jack’ could be either his nickname or the possible name of his son – but his nickname is Travis, isn’t it? Not only that, but the spelling is wrong.

Now, fans believe it to be a clue in the baby son’s name, who today turned six months old.

It just “didn’t feel like it was him”

Six weeks after giving birth to her second child, and announcing his given name had been ‘Wolf Webster’, Kylie said via her Instagram account the couple decided to change the name of their son.

The Kardashian sisters are known for choosing very unusual and unique names for their babies. Examples are Kim’s daughter North, Rob’s daughter Dream, and of course, Kylie’s daughter Stormi.

However, the 24-year-old became the first member to have ever backtracked on a chosen name for their children. On the same day the Kylie Cosmetics founder released a 10-minute video titled ‘To Our Son’, she also wrote a message to her hundreds of millions of Instagram followers.

She wrote on her Instagram story: “FIY our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore. We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

Kylie’s designer shoe collection for baby son

A six-month-old baby boy with the hottest collection of trainers that anyone could only dream of.

While her fans are expecting the reality star to reveal both her son’s identity and name, Kylie shared a photo of her son’s shoe collection.

On July 31, the beauty mogul shared an image of a few of the limited-edition tiny trainers that her son owns. She wrote: “It’s just toooooo cute.”

The high-end collection is valued at more than $1,000. It includes his father Travis’s own models – I mean, being the son of Travis has its perks.

The baby boy’s fashion sense has been previously seen on full display through occasional posts on Kylie’s social media accounts, though they only show the little child from neck-down.

