









Khloe Kardashian is no stranger to posting snaps of herself donning her swimwear brand and as her ex Tristan Thompson was on back-to-school duty this September, Khloe was showing off her many hours in the gym via Instagram. She and Tristan Thompson had an on-off relationship in the past and have two children together.

Tristan and Khloe are no longer together, however, she welcomed her second child with him via surrogate in August 2022. The Kardashians star’s best friend, Malika Haqq, appeared on Carlos King’s podcast in 2022 and said that Khloe is “one of the strongest people” she knows.

Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Remy Martin

Tristan’s on back-to-school duty

Tristan Thompson took to Instagram on September 7th to share that his eldest son, Prince, was ready for his first day of school.

Khloe Kardashian’s ex captioned the post: “My young King’s first day”.

Prince was born in 2016 and his mother is Tristan’s ex, Jordan Craig.

Famous interior designer Ryan Saghian commented on Tristan’s father-son post and wrote that the two look like “twins”.

Khloe Kardashian shares swimwear snap

Khloe also took to Instagram in September 2022 to share a snap of herself poolside.

She captioned her photo: “A few weeks ago…..”.

Khloe’s BFF Malika responded to the post and wrote in the comments: “I don’t care how long ago it is… You been it!”.

Another of Khloe’s followers, Ash K Holm, commented on the post: “Adds bikini to cart” as Khloe donned her brand, Good American, swimwear.

Many of Khloe’s followers commented fire emojis on her photo, while some wrote that it was inappropriate due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8th.

The Good American CEO is a new mom

Following the arrival of her second child in August 2022, Khloe is still appearing as a reality TV star on The Kardashians, running Good American and being a mother to four-year-old True.

Per People magazine, Khloe shared a snap on Instagram of a baby blue Moschino Baby gift set that had been gifted by Jeremy Scott.

The set included a teddy bear print-covered diaper bag, hat and bib. Khloe and True’s cat, Grey Kitty, was also seen sitting alongside the gift in her post.

