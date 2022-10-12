Fans joke about 'absent Kylie Jenner' as she misses another Kardashian event











Kourtney Kardashian recently celebrated the launch of her brand, Lemme. However, fans were quick to notice Kylie Jenner’s absence from her sister’s big day.

Kylie Jenner‘s absence from some family gatherings isn’t anything new, and it has sort of become a joke among fans when she’s missing from family photos. Though there isn’t any bad blood between the sisters, fans wondered where the Kylie Cosmetics founder was.

As per The Sun, the reality star was in Paris at the time and attended the Balmain fashion show to support her BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou, who walked the runway.

The brand event was a purple dream, whose entry had the shape of an opened mouth and a giant-shaped Lemme vitamin. The room had donut towers, giant flower arrangements, and tons of her items aesthetically displayed.

The Kardashians celebrate Lemme’s launch

Launching her first business venture, Poosh, in early 2019, Kourtney expanded her business résumé with a new line of vitamins and supplements. Posing with her sisters, momager, and friends, the 38-year-old also shared more behind the scenes through her Instagram stories last week.

On October 11, Khloé took to her personal Instagram account to share a few words of praise for her sibling. Lemme tell you something, Koko is a very proud sister!

“LEMME tell you something about my sister, @kourtneykardash, she is not one to be played with. Kourt, I am so proud of you and all that you have done,” Khloé captioned.

She continued: “Starting Lemme has been years in the making. You deserve all the success life has to offer you, and I am so grateful the world gets to see how hard you’ve been working on your passion project.”

Kardashian fans point out Kylie Jenner’s absence

Followers have pointed out Kylie has skipped a few family gatherings over the years. Earlier in September, Kylie, and momager Kris participated in a polygraph test on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

From answering questions honestly and debunking rumors about the family, to revealing the favorite child of the Kardashian-Jenner squad, the 66-year-old threw her 25-year-old daughter under the bus. Kris confessed she felt that her daughter canceled “too much” on family commitments.

So it appears that even her Momager feels she’s absent “too much” – or from time to time.

Whether it be a tight schedule or “putting herself first”, the Kardashian fans joked about her absence during Kourtney’s launch party.

“Where is @kyliejenner?” a fan asked.

One joked: “@kyliejenner will always be absent”

“It isn’t an event if Miss Jenner isn’t there,” another commented.

Kourtney opens up about her relationship with Khloé

Kourtney sat down with Amanda Hirsch and spilled all the tea on the Not Skinny But Not Fat Podcast this week. Revealing the reason why she doesn’t live with her husband Travis Barker, the mogul said she isn’t as close to Khloé as they used to be before.

Despite all the drama the family has gone through, the Kar-Jenner siblings have stuck together during their best and worst moments – basically best friends.

However, Kourtney explained she and Khloé are not as close as they used to be before, and she has now “bonded” with her sister Kim.

Don’t worry fans, nothing has happened between the two. The reality star simply said that both “really bonded” during Khloé’s pregnancy with True, when Kim was also expecting her daughter Chicago via surrogate.

Kourtney revealed: “That’s when I was unhappy with the show [KUWTK], partially because of them two kind of ganging up. It felt like it was almost everything that Khloé and I had kind of done to Kim, and then they were flipping it on me.”

Being asked if their relationship is “not the same”, the star said that both siblings are now in different headspaces.

She said: “I think just life isn’t the same. I’m in a different place. I think some of us more than others feel the need to distance sometimes, or just do our own thing, have our own thing.”

