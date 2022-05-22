











Kylie Jenner fans believe the makeup mogul has revealed her infant son’s name after posing for stunning photographs in Italy. The Kardashian and Jenner clan have set off to Italy to celebrate Kourtney and Travis Barker’s wedding. However, eagle-eyed followers spot something that they speculate may be Kylie’s son’s name – previously known as Wolf Webster.

The reality star announced the birth of her baby boy with partner Travis Scott back in February.

Initially, Kylie told the world her son was called Wolf Webster on social media. Weeks later informing fans they had now decided to not name their baby Wolf.

However, after removing Wolf as his name there has been radio silence from the star ever since March in terms of what his new moniker would be.

Fast forward to May, as the clan travel to Italy for a family holiday to celebrate Kravis’ wedding, and a clue has been spotted, say fans.

MORE: Wolf Webster: Kylie Jenner fans want to know baby son’s new name

Kylie Jenner fans convinced she reveals son’s name

Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

The star shared a series of stunning photos with daughter Stormi on a balcony with a picturesque backdrop.

Johnny vs. Amber | Official Trailer | discovery+

The youngest of the siblings wore a figure-hugging floral dress and sandals. Her long dark hair was cascading past her shoulders.

Stormi, standing next to her, was dressed in a flowy white dress and adorable white sneakers.

Kylie holds her daughter’s hand in the snap as they pose next to greenery and make their way down stairs.

Beside the waterfront views, followers pointed out Kylie had captioned the post: “Just me, storm and coconut traveling the world together.”

Now, followers are convinced that she has low-key revealed the name of her and Travis Scott’s son.

One fan wrote: “I love you three,” before adding “Coconut is too cute.”

Another suggested: “Name new baby is coconut for sure.”

A third penned: “Kylieee mi love, is it coconut from wolf webster?”

And a fourth quizzed: “His name is coconut?”

MORE: Kim Kardashian feared Kanye West would talk “mad s**t” about her on this song

‘Our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore’

Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for The New School

But Kylie has not yet responded to the questions are puzzling fans – so it’s still not clear if Coconut Webster is the new moniker for the tot.

On March 21, earlier this year, Kylie had told fans via Instagram stories: “FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore.

“We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

It appears the parents are trying a new name, or many, with their infant as they decide on the perfect one for him.

And it could be some time before the rest of the world truly knows the former Wolf Webster’s new name.

Kylie previously told Extra: “I don’t want to announce the new name and then change it again… we’re just not ready to share a new name yet.”