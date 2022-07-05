Fans left in 'literal tears' as Khloé shares montage video of True growing up













Khloé Kardashian left fans ‘in tears’ after an emotional minute-long Instagram reel showed her only daughter, True, growing up over the past four years

The extravagant, outgoing and wild Koko went soft the day she became pregnant with her first child. Ever since then, the 38-year-old has devoted herself to her daughter, who she co-parents with her former partner, Tristan Thomspon.

To welcome the new month and Fourthrate the Forth of July, Khloé shared some snippets of her daughter from various stages from she was a little baby until today.

So far, fans have been left emotional and in tears not believing how fast time has gone.

Baby True has grown up in a blink of an eye

On July 4, the 38-year-old star shared an emotional video through Instagram Reels with a few never-seen-before videos. The TV star shared clips from the moment her daughter was a newborn baby until now.

Viewed more than 10 million times and gathering 1 million likes, the audio of the video begins with “you have little kids for four years, and if you miss it, it’s done, that’s it“. The Good American founder wrote in the caption: “In a blink…”

Some of the heartfelt videos include True’s first steps, her lavish birthdays, eating ice cream, and wearing make-up. It also contains many moments with Khloé gushing on each other with a smile on their faces.

The video ends with a touching hug between the mother and daugther, showing their close bond and how much they love each other.

Cuteness overload – “My emotions simply cannot”

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ABA

Moved by the sudden video, fans of the Kardashians have not been able to hold back their tears when they noticed through the video that Khloé’s daughter was no longer a baby.

Where has the time gone?

Malika wrote: “Literal tears,” as she was emotional over the post.

“I am not ok.🥺😢 Too precious,” a fan wrote. A second fan followed: “Time flies😢 but she is always the cutest girl and the sweetest and you are the best mom!!!❤️.’

Another penned: “She’s grown so much🥺.” A fourth one said: “The most beautiful little girl with the most beautiful Mummy 👏❤️.“

Other fans praised the reality star for how well she has raised her daughter and congratulated her.

“You’ve been through so much and still put her first with a smile no matter what, inspiration what an amazing strong momma you are ❤️,” one commented.

True is Khloé’s ‘entire heart’

Replying to some of the comments, the 38-year-old socialité has made it clear: her favourite member of the Kardashian family is her daughter, True.

Answering her elder sister Kourtney Kardashian’s comment, the KUWTK star couldn’t believe that her niece Penelope is set to be turning 10 years old in just a couple of days. “What is happening?” Khloé wrote.

Khloé shares her daughter with NBA player Tristan Thompson. Despite the two no longer being together, both parents have succeeded in raising their four-year-old daughter amicably.

As if it wasn’t obvious that the reality star loves her daughter more than anything, her Instagram feed has become a fan page of True. Fans are not complaining, though.